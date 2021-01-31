Prep hockey: Heiser's heroics, Marchese's goaltending leads to Warriors win

WATERLOO – Waterloo’s goaltending depth was showcased this weekend during a home sweep over Omaha.

The morning after Caleb Raisty finished with 31 saves, Elijah Marchese turned back 29 shots during a 3-1 Warriors’ victory against the Lancers Sunday morning inside Young Arena.

Omaha out-shot Waterloo 30-26, but the Warriors made their looks count.

J.P. Smith found Cale Neuendorf for a first-period goal that gave Waterloo the early edge. After Omaha’s Brandon Waldow tied the score midway into the second period, neither team blinked until the final minutes of the third period.

J.T. Metcalf assisted Christian Heiser for the game-winning goal in the with just over one minute left in regulation. John Harrison added an empty-netter to set the final score.

Waterloo 3, Omaha 1

SCORE BY PERIODS

Omaha 0 1 0 – 1

Waterloo 1 0 2 – 3

FIRST PERIOD – 1. Waterloo, Cale Neuendorf (J.P. Smith) 12:50. No penalties.