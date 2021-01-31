 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep hockey: Heiser's heroics, Marchese's goaltending leads to Warriors win
0 comments
PREP HOCKEY

Prep hockey: Heiser's heroics, Marchese's goaltending leads to Warriors win

{{featured_button_text}}
New Waterloo Warriors logo

WATERLOO – Waterloo’s goaltending depth was showcased this weekend during a home sweep over Omaha.

The morning after Caleb Raisty finished with 31 saves, Elijah Marchese turned back 29 shots during a 3-1 Warriors’ victory against the Lancers Sunday morning inside Young Arena.

Omaha out-shot Waterloo 30-26, but the Warriors made their looks count.

J.P. Smith found Cale Neuendorf for a first-period goal that gave Waterloo the early edge. After Omaha’s Brandon Waldow tied the score midway into the second period, neither team blinked until the final minutes of the third period.

J.T. Metcalf assisted Christian Heiser for the game-winning goal in the with just over one minute left in regulation. John Harrison added an empty-netter to set the final score.

Waterloo 3, Omaha 1

SCORE BY PERIODS

Omaha 0 1 0 – 1

Waterloo 1 0 2 – 3

FIRST PERIOD – 1. Waterloo, Cale Neuendorf (J.P. Smith) 12:50. No penalties.

SECOND PERIOD – 2. Omaha, Brandon Waldow (Maksim Buldyk) 10:06. Penalties—Will Volenec-Omaha (interference) 3:28, JT Metcalf (elbowing) 10:13.

THIRD PERIOD—3. Waterloo, Christian Heiser (JT Metcalf) 15:42, 4. John Harrison, empty net (unassisted) 15:56. Penalties—Brendan Shaner-Wat. (holding) 2:28, Michael Chase-Omaha (high sticking) 2:28, Shaner-Wat. (interference) 6:57, Casey Winders-Wat. (unsportsmanlike conduct) 16:09, Ben Barnes-Omaha (misconduct) 17:00.

SHOTS ON GOAL

Omaha 30, Waterloo 26

Goalies

Goalies – Omaha, Jaden Salado (23 saves). Waterloo, Elijah Marchese (29 saves).

Waterloo 3, Omaha 1

SCORE BY PERIODS

Omaha;0;1;0 – 1

Waterloo;1;0;2 – 3

FIRST PERIOD – 1. Waterloo, Cale Neuendorf (J.P. Smith) 12:50. No penalties.

SECOND PERIOD – 2. Omaha, Brandon Waldow (Maksim Buldyk) 10:06. Penalties - Will Volenec-Omaha (interference) 3:28, JT Metcalf (elbowing) 10:13.

THIRD PERIOD - 3. Waterloo, Christian Heiser (JT Metcalf) 15:42, 4. John Harrison, empty net (unassisted) 15:56. Penalties - Brendan Shaner-Wat. (holding) 2:28, Michael Chase-Omaha (high sticking) 2:28, Shaner-Wat. (interference) 6:57, Casey Winders-Wat. (unsportsmanlike conduct) 16:09, Ben Barnes-Omaha (misconduct) 17:00.

SHOTS ON GOAL

Omaha 30, Waterloo 26

Goalies

Goalies – Omaha, Jaden Salado (23 saves). Waterloo, Elijah Marchese (29 saves).

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Class 1A playoff football between Dike-New Hartford and Jesup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News