AMES — Waterloo struggled to stay out of the penalty box for most of the first two periods Saturday, then exploded past Ames in the third for a 4-1 Midwest High School Hockey League victory.
After a scoreless first period, each team scored in the second with Ben Sinnott providing the Warriors’ goal with help from Kole Latusick and Brady Buckley.
Mason Lamb gave Waterloo a 2-1 lead 2 minutes, 13 seconds into the third period with an assist from Colton Burch, then Burch and Sinnott scored just :13 apart to break the game open. Luke Metcalf and J.P. Smith provided assists on the final two goals.
The Warriors were whistled for nine penalties, but were able to kill them off in a game where Waterloo was credited with 63 shots on goal and Ames 51.
Waterloo improved to 13-1-1-0 for the season while Ames is now 1-16-0-1.
Waterloo 4, Ames 1
SCORE BY PERIODS
Waterloo 0 1 3 — 4
Ames 0 1 0 — 1
FIRST PERIOD — No scoring. Penalty — Latusick-Wat. (roughing) 13:19.
SECOND PERIOD — 1. Ames, Bumgarner (Kinart, Goebel), 5:13. 2. Waterloo, Sinnott (Latusick, Buckley), 9:08. Penalties — Marchese-Wat. (interference) 2:02, Bumgarner-Ames (interference) 2:02, Sturch-Wat. (roughing) 5:53, Latusick-Wat. (roughing) 10:54, Linder-Ames (interference) 11:14, Frost-Wat. (roughing) 11:53, Smith-Wat. (boarding, misconduct) 12:20.
THIRD PERIOD — 3. Waterloo, Lamb (Burch), 2:13. 4. Waterloo, Burch (L. Metcalf), 12:32. 5. Waterloo, Sinnott (Smith), 12:45. Penalties — Kinart-Ames (unsportsmanlike conduct, misconduct) 2:13, Goebel-Ames (cross-checking) 3:59, Foglesong-Ames (interference) 7:42, Latusick-Wat. (head contact, misconduct) 8:32.
SHOTS ON GOAL
Waterloo 63
Ames 51
Goaltenders — Waterloo, Marchese (51 SOG, 50 saves). Ames, Anderson (63 SOG, 59 saves).
Officials — Borgen, Terrill, Swanson.
