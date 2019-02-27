Hockey
- The Midwest High School Hockey League regular-season champion Waterloo Warriors have been invited to participate in the USA Hockey High School Nationals Championship Tournament in Cleveland, Ohio, March 28-April 1.
Just 16 teams from across the country are invited to play in the high school division.
The Warriors will be fundraising to help cover their costs for the tournament. For more information, contact team representative Mark Herbst at mherbst@bhcso.org.
Softball
- A pair of Waterloo players were part of the Midwest Express 70s men’s slowpitch softball team that won the prestigious Tournament of Champions AAA Division Feb. 8-10 in Lakeland, Fla.
The Midwest Express 70s was made up of players from Iowa and Nebraska, including Waterloo’s John Kelly, who earned all-tournament honors, and Mike Coulter. After dropping its first game by one run, Midwest Express reeled off five straight wins to capture the championship, defeating four opponents from Florida, one from California and one from Canada.
The tournament featured champions from Senior Softball-USA’s regional, national and world championships, as well as the Canadian National Championships and Pacific Rim Championships.
Miscellaneous
- Former University of Northern Iowa All-American and NFL standout Brad Meester will be the featured guest at the 11th annual Rally in the Valley April 13 in the McLeod Center.
The Rally in the Valley raises money for student-athlete scholarships. The evening includes hors d’oeuvres, cocktails, a silent auction, entertainment and a live auction.
Tickets are $100 for individuals with discounts available for tables. Online registration is available at unipanthers.com/rallyinthevalley.
- Hawkeye Community College has signed multi-sport athlete Acey Jellison, men’s soccer player Brandon Savage and track and field standout Emari Grimes.
Jellison plans to play volleyball and compete in track and field for the RedTails. She was a two-time, first-team all-conference performer in volleyball and a three-time state qualifier in the 800 meters for Seymour High School.
Savage has competed in Belgium and England while Grimes joins the RedTails from Fort Osage High School in Independence, Mo., where she holds the school record in the 200, 400 and 4x100 relay.
Basketball
- The University of Northern Iowa will auction off the Panther men’s black basketball jerseys during tonight’s Senior Night game against Loyola.
Bids will start at 6 p.m. and will close 10 minutes after the game concludes. All proceeds will go to the men’s basketball program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.