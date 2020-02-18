Latusick sets record in Warriors' win

WATERLOO -- Kole Latusick broke the Midwest High School Hockey League's record for career assists Tuesday, and the Waterloo Warriors blitzed Mason City 8-2 to clinch the league's regular-season title at Young Arena.
Latusick came into the game needing two assists to tie previous record-holder Cole Despenas of Mason City. He helped set up two first-period goals to tie mark of 124, then broke it early in the second period.
Ben Sinnott put the finishing touch on three of Latusick's helpers as he scored three times in the first period and twice more in the second while also assisting twice himself.
Mason Lamb, Latusick and Christian Heiser had Waterloo's other goals.
The league-leading Warriors improved to 27-2-1-0. Mason City fell to 5-23-0-0.
Waterloo 8, Mason City 2
SCORE BY PERIODS
Mason City;0;0;2 -- 2
Waterloo;3;3;2 -- 8
FIRST PERIOD -- 1. Waterloo, Sinnott (Lamb), 1:25. 2. Waterloo, Sinnott (Frost, Latusick), 6:02. 3. Waterloo, Sinnott (Latusick), 15:31. Penalty -- Harrison-Wat. (roughing) 12:02. SECOND PERIOD -- 4. Waterloo, Sinnott (Latusick, Frost), 4;27. 5. Waterloo, Lamb (Frost, Sinnott), pp, 7:44. 6. Waterloo, Sinnott (unassisted), 14:40. Penalties -- Howell-MC (roughing) 6:29, Crane-MC (holding stick) 11:17, Sinnott-Wat. (tripping) 12:10. THIRD PERIOD -- 7. Mason City, Crane (Swann, Miller), 2:59. 8. Mason City, Howell (unassisted), 11:20. 9. Waterloo, Latusick (unassisted), 13:23. 10. Waterloo, Heiser (Foss), 13:41. Penalty -- Burch-Wat. (slashing) 11:20. SHOTS ON GOAL
Mason City;25
Waterloo;38
Goaltenders -- Mason City, McHenry (38 SOG, 30 saves). Waterloo, Raisty (25 SOG, 23 saves).
Officials -- Terrill, Crowell, Millage.