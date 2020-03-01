Kansas City completes weekend sweep over Warriors

WATERLOO – While Waterloo entered this weekend with the Midwest High School Hockey League’s regular season title already secured, Kansas City made a statement that it will be a tough team to defeat in the upcoming postseason.

The Jets backed up Saturday night’s shootout victory with a 3-1 win over Waterloo on Sunday morning inside Young Arena.

Kansas City (27-5-0-0) finished with a 44-19 advantage in shots and never trailed. Waterloo (27-3-1-1) concluded league play with a two-point lead over Kansas City and Sioux City for the regular season title.

On Sunday, Hunter Swierczek opened scoring for Kansas City with an unassisted goal 12:25 into the first period. Nikolas Svetlak netted a feed from Caleb Schmitz on a power play 47 seconds into the second stanza for a two-goal cushion.

Waterloo’s lead scorer, Ben Sinnott, answered with a goal off a pass from John Harrison after 12 minutes had expired in the second period, but that was as close as the Warriors would get. Schmitz fed Blake Hawkins for Kansas City’s final goal with four minutes remaining.

