Kansas City completes weekend sweep over Warriors
top story
MHSHL HOCKEY

Kansas City completes weekend sweep over Warriors

New Waterloo Warriors logo

WATERLOO – While Waterloo entered this weekend with the Midwest High School Hockey League’s regular season title already secured, Kansas City made a statement that it will be a tough team to defeat in the upcoming postseason.

The Jets backed up Saturday night’s shootout victory with a 3-1 win over Waterloo on Sunday morning inside Young Arena.

Kansas City (27-5-0-0) finished with a 44-19 advantage in shots and never trailed. Waterloo (27-3-1-1) concluded league play with a two-point lead over Kansas City and Sioux City for the regular season title.

On Sunday, Hunter Swierczek opened scoring for Kansas City with an unassisted goal 12:25 into the first period. Nikolas Svetlak netted a feed from Caleb Schmitz on a power play 47 seconds into the second stanza for a two-goal cushion.

Waterloo’s lead scorer, Ben Sinnott, answered with a goal off a pass from John Harrison after 12 minutes had expired in the second period, but that was as close as the Warriors would get. Schmitz fed Blake Hawkins for Kansas City’s final goal with four minutes remaining.

Warriors linescores

SUNDAY’S GAME

SCORE BY PERIODS

Kansas City;1;1;1 – 3

Waterloo;0;1;0 – 1

FIRST PERIOD – 1. KC, Hunter Swierczek (unassisted) 12:25. Penalties – Landon Sturch, Wat. (slashing) 15:52.

SECOND PERIOD – 2. KC, Nicholas Svetlak (Caleb Schmitz), pp, 0:47, 3. Waterloo, Ben Sinnott (John Harrison) 15:57. Penalties – Sturch, Wat. (hooking) 4:55, Kole Latusick, Wat. (checking from behind) 6:44, Sinnott, Wat. (slashing) 10:08, Blake Hawkins, KC (roughing) 16:10, Brady Buckley, Wat. (roughing) 16:10.

THIRD PERIOD – 4. KC, Hawkins (Schmitz, Svetlak) 15:57. Penalties – Burch, Wat. (misconduct), Sturch, Wat. (hooking) 10:01.

SHOTS ON GOAL – Kansas City 44, Waterloo 19

Goaltenders – Kansas City, Zach Broxterman (19 SOG, 18 saves), Waterloo, Elijah Marchesse (44 SOG, 41 saves).

SATURDAY'S GAME

SCORE BY PERIODS

Kansas City;1;3;1;0 - 6

Waterloo;3;2;0;0 - 5

FIRST PERIOD - 1. Waterloo, Ben Sinnott (Kole Latusick, Brady Buckley) 12:00, 2. Kansas City, Cole Theut (Matt Buoniconti) 12:51, 3. Waterloo, Sinnott (Latusick) 13:10, 4. Waterloo, Mason Lamb (Braydan Kirchmann, Sinnott) 14:39pp. Penalties - Blake Hawkins, KC (cross checking) 13:35, Landon Sturch, Wat. (elbowing) 16:27.

SECOND PERIOD - 5. Kansas City, Hunter Swierczek (Mason Johnston, Caleb Schmitz) :30pp, 6. Kansas City, Hawkins (Nikolas Svetlak) :47, 7. Waterloo, Sinnott (Sturch, Cale Neuendorf) 5:13, 8. Waterloo, Sinnott (Latusick, JP Smith) 12:17pp, 9. Kansas City, Swierczek (Hawkins) 16:51pp. Penalties - Sturch, Wat. (tripping) 8:37, Schmitz, KC (tripping) 10:52, Theut, KC (hooking) 12:00, Smith, Wat. (head contact) 15:49, Smith, Wat. (game misconduct) 15:49.

THIRD PERIOD - 10. Kansas City, Anthony Olson (unassisted) 7:39. Penalties - Brady Buckley, Wat. (tripping) 10:27, Peyton Cook, KC (cross checking) 14:16, Svetlak, KC (roughing) 16:42.

OVERTIME - No scoring. Penalties - none.

SHOOTOUT - Kansas City, Cole Theut.

SHOTS ON GOAL

Kansas City;10;6;10;7 - 33

Waterloo;10;9;2;0 - 21

Goaltenders - Kansas City, Gage Swierczek (16 saves), Waterloo, Eli Marchese (27 saves).

Related to this story

