High School Hockey: Warriors come up short against Dubuque

WATERLOO – The Waterloo Warriors came up short Thursday at Young Arena, losing a Midwest High School Hockey League game, 1-0, to the Dubuque Saints.

The Warriors put 30 shots on goal, but weren’t able to get the puck into the net, thanks in no small part to the reflexes of Dubuque goalie Jack Leverton. A single goal scored by sophomore Carter Kerkenbush eight minutes and 40 seconds into the second period was enough to win it for the Saints.

“He definitely made the first stop on everything, obviously and didn’t give up too many rebounds,” head coach Brian Cook said of Leverton’s performance. “They’ve got a good little hockey team here and they work hard and they’re pretty disciplined.”

The loss dropped Waterloo to 2-2 overall, and Cook says the Warriors will continue to work on improving their offensive play and considers it a top priority.

“We are working on some systems where we try to get the puck deep into the goal line and then working on their D and getting the puck out front,” Cook said. “We just didn’t have that one little play where it bounced our way tonight.”

However, freshman goalie Jocelyn Endelman from Waverly-Shell Rock had a strong performance with 18 shots stopped for 19 taken by Dubuque. The only girl on the Waterloo roster, Endelman made her first career varsity started and second appearance for the varsity Thursday.

She is one of two goalies working to replace graduated star goalie Caleb Raisty. She says it’s a tall order, but is determined to prove up to the task and that the boys are always pushing her to the limit.

“It’s some big shoes to fill, but I feel like as I keep growing, I’m going to get there eventually,” she said.

SCORE BY PERIODS

Dubuque;0;1;0 -- 1

Waterloo;0;0;0 -- 0

FIRST PERIOD – No scoring. Tyler White, Wat (elbowing), 3:39, Cayden Kutz, Wat (checking from behind, 10-minute misconduct), 11:03, Cameron O’Donnell, Dub (tripping), 14:19.

SECOND PERIOD – 1. Dubuque, Carter Kerkenbush (Samuel Ruiz, White). Penalties – Jayden White, Wat (interference), 7:44, Ruiz, Dub (roughing), 9:02, Brayden Schilling, Dub (hooking), 10:29, Jack Rikkers, Wat (head contact, 10-minute misconduct), 11:13, Joseph Ross, Dub (tripping), 12:36, Kerekenbush, Dub (boarding, 10-minute misconduct), 16:02.

THIRD PEIROD – No scoring: Penalties – Maddox Harn, Wat (tripping), 8:04, Ruiz, Dub (tripping) 8:16.

SHOTS ON GOAL

Dubuque;19

Waterloo;30

Goalies – Dubuque, Jack Leverton (30 saves). Waterloo, Jocelyn Endelman (18 saves).

Referees – Matthew Larson, Ian Carlson.