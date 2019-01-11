WATERLOO -- It took a few minutes for Waterloo to get rolling Friday night, but the Midwest High School Hockey League leaders eventually erupted and blew past Dubuque, 7-0, at Young Arena.
A power-play goal by Carter Herbst 9 minutes, 9 seconds into the game got the Warriors (20-0-0-1) rolling. Nick Samuelson made it 2-0 just 22 seconds later, and Kole Latusick tacked on the third goal in a span of 1:58. Samuelson then sent Waterloo to the first intermission with a 4-0 lead when he tallied a shorthander at the 14:36 mark.
Ben Sinnott made it 5-0 2:56 into the second, Kole Latusick started the third period with a goal and Sinnott capped the scoring with a power-play score midway through the third.
Waterloo finished with a 38-9 advantage in shots on goal, and Chase Pabst recorded his league-best 10th shutout of the season. Dubuque fell to 2-17-1-0.
The Warriors face a pair of key MHSHL tests Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 11 a.m. when second-place Quad City (17-3-0-0) visits Young Arena.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.