WATERLOO -- It took a few minutes for Waterloo to get rolling Friday night, but the Midwest High School Hockey League leaders eventually erupted and blew past Dubuque, 7-0, at Young Arena.

A power-play goal by Carter Herbst 9 minutes, 9 seconds into the game got the Warriors (20-0-0-1) rolling. Nick Samuelson made it 2-0 just 22 seconds later, and Kole Latusick tacked on the third goal in a span of 1:58. Samuelson then sent Waterloo to the first intermission with a 4-0 lead when he tallied a shorthander at the 14:36 mark.

Ben Sinnott made it 5-0 2:56 into the second, Kole Latusick started the third period with a goal and Sinnott capped the scoring with a power-play score midway through the third.

Waterloo finished with a 38-9 advantage in shots on goal, and Chase Pabst recorded his league-best 10th shutout of the season. Dubuque fell to 2-17-1-0.

The Warriors face a pair of key MHSHL tests Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 11 a.m. when second-place Quad City (17-3-0-0) visits Young Arena.

