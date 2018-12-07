Try 1 month for 99¢
DUBUQUE -- Waterloo's offense peppered Dubuque with 50 shots on goal and scored nine times in a 9-0 Midwest High School Hockey League shutout Friday night.

The league-leading Warriors (13-0-0-1) scored twice in the opening period, four times in the second and three more times in the third.

Kole Latusick and Ben Sinnott had three-goal hat tricks for Waterloo while Jack Harrison, Nick Samuelson and Landon Sturch also scored goals. Samuelson and Ethan Fox had three assists each, Carter Herbst had two and Sinnott, Latusick, Cale Neuendorf, Jack Harrison, Mason Lamb and Brady Buckley had one each.

Chase Pabst stopped all 10 shots he faced in goal for his fifth shutout of the season.

Dubuque fell to 1-10-1-0.

