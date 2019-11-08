WATERLOO -- Waterloo's offense erupted Friday as the Warriors blasted the Des Moines Oak Leafs 10-2 in their Midwest High School Hockey League home opener at Young Arena.
Waterloo set the tone quickly with four goals in the first 12 minutes. Kole Latusick got it started and Ben Sinnott, Carter Frost and Christian Heiser followed with goals
J.P. Smith made it 5-0 in the second period and the Warriors added five more goals in the final period to break it wide open. Frost had two to complete a hat trick performance while John Harrison, Sinnott and Landon Sturch also scored.
Latusick had three assists on the night, Heiser had two and Sinnott, Harrison, Brady Buckley, Luke Metcalf, Colton Burch, J.T. Metcalf and Harrison Foss had one helper each.
Caleb Raisty got the win in goal for Waterloo with 29 saves.
The defending league champion Warriors improved to 2-0-1-0 while the Oak Leafs suffered their first loss in four games.
