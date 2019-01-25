WATERLOO -- League-leading Waterloo scored three times in the second period to break open a tight game and went on to a 5-0 Midwest High School Hockey League win over the Des Moines Oak Leafs Friday night at Young Arena.
Warriors goaltender Chase Pabst made 23 saves for his sixth shutout in the last seven games and 13th on the season as Waterloo improved to 24-0-0-1.
It was a scoreless battle for the first 15 1/2 minutes Friday before Carter Herbst connected for the Warriors. It was still a 1-0 game 9:26 into the second when Jack Harrison connected to start a flurry of three goals in just under seven minutes, including two more by Herbst to complete a hat trick.
Ben Sinnott added the only goal of the third period for the final margin. He also had two assists on the night while Kole Latusick had three, Ethan Fox two and Nick Samuelson one.
The Oak Leafs fell to 11-10-0-1 on the season.
