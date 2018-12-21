WATERLOO -- Chase Pabst posted his second shutout of the week as Waterloo edged Cedar Rapids 2-0 in a Midwest High School Hockey League game Friday at Young Arena.
Pabst stopped 20 shots for the league-leading Warriors, who improved to 16-0-0-1 on the season. The shutout was his seventh of the season and he improved his goals-against average to 0.82 and his save percentage to .962.
After a scoreless first quarter, Ben Sinnott provided both Waterloo goals less than two minutes apart in the middle period. Ethan Fox and Kole Latusick assisted on the first tally 8 minutes, 41 seconds into the period, then Carter Herbst helped set up the second at the 10:27 mark.
Cedar Rapids, fourth in the MHSHL standings, fell to 10-5-0-0.
Waterloo returns to action after a break for Christmas with a two-game road trip to Fremont, Neb., Dec. 29-30.
