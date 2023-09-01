MARSHALLTOWN — The Waverly-Shell Rock Go-Hawks and Columbus Catholic Sailors faced off against each other as well as Solon and Marshalltown in the Apgar Volleyball Invite in Marshalltown on Thursday.

The Go-Hawks finished the night 2-1 with wins over Marshalltown and Columbus. The Go-Hawks beat Marshalltown, 21-11, 12-21, 15-8 and Columbus, 15-21, 22-20, 15-9.

Combined across all three matches, Katelyn Eggena led WSR with 16 kills while Emma Thompson added 13 and Delilah Kroymann recorded 10. Sydney Bienemann dished 49 assists.

Columbus went 1-2 on the night with losses to Solon and WSR and a win over Marshalltown. The Sailors beat the Bobcats, 18-21, 21-19, 15-13.

Solon won the invite, winning all three of its matches via 2-0 sweep.

Cedar Falls, West at Marion Varsity Quad: The Tigers came away with a pair of wins while West dropped a pair of decisions in Marion on Thursday night.

The Tigers opened their night with a 3-2 (12-25, 26-24, 20-25, 25-21, 15-10) win over the Marion Wolves.

Cedar Falls capped its night with a 3-1 (25-20, 23-25, 25-21, 25-23).

In addition to its loss to Cedar Falls, West also dropped a match against Cedar Rapids Prairie. The Hawks beat the Wahawks 3-0 (28-26, 25-20, 25-22).

AGWSR 3, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 0: The Cougars defeated the Rebels 26-24, 25-19, 25-23 on Thursday night as Karis Lippert and Trevyn Smith put up dominant performances.

Lippert recorded 12 kills to lead the Cougars while posting a .231 attack efficiency. Smith, who also recorded four kills, dished 29 assists in the win. Brylea Metzgar added nine kills.

Kennedy Brant and Elly Sieh combined to lead the Rebels with six kills each.

Aplington-Parkersburg 3, Hudson 0: Kinsey Mohwinkle posted 11 kills as the Falcons defeated the Pirates on Thursday.

Avery Meyer, Peyton Klooster and Olyvia Bellows added nine, eight and eight kills, respectively, to help create an all-around attack for Aplington-Parkersburg.

Isabela Buseman doled out 29 assists in the win.

The Falcons posted wins of 25-23, 25-15 and 26-14 to seal the sweep.

Other scores:

Newman Catholic def. Nashua-Plainfield 22-25, 25-22, 25-21, 20-25, 15-9

New Hampton def. North Fayette Valley 25-10, 25-12, 25-7

South Winneshiek def. Waukon 26-24, 21-25, 15-6

East Buchannan def. Easton Valley 24-26, 19-25, 27-25, 25-17, 15-10

BCLUW def. Valley Lutheran 25-14, 25-0, 25-9

Crestwood def. South Winneshiek 25-14, 25-23

CROSS COUNTRY

Multiple Area Teams at Pine Lake Invitational: Grundy Center topped the boys’ field and Hudson took the girls’ field at the Pine Lake Invitational in Eldora on Thursday.

In the girls’ competition, Hudson took the win, but a Jesup trio stole the show with Clare Wright, Mackenzie Wilson and Jordyn Bergman all finishing in the top five. Wright won the individual field with a time of 20:18.9. Wilson took second with a time of 20:38.7 and Bergman took fifth, clocking a time of 21:45.3.

Hudson sophomore Mollie Hansen led the meet champions with a fourth-overall finish with a time of 21:29.9.

In the boys’ competition, the Spartans won in dominant fashion with three top five finishers and four in the top 15. Grundy Center sophomore Emerson Vokes won the individual field with a time of 17:13 while teammate Kaden Lynch took second, clocking a time of 17:31. Tyler Venenga joined his fellow Spartans with a fourth-place time of 18:31.

BCLUW junior Cayden White took fifth with a time of 18:40. Jesup duo of Nathan Pint and Will Nesbit took seventh and eight with times of 18:45 and 18:51.

Pine Lake Results

Girls

Top 10: 1. Clare Wright, Jesup, 20:18.9, 2. Mackenzie Wilson, Jesup, 20:38.7, 3. Addison Doughan, Clear Lake, 20:42.5, 4. Mollie Hansen, Hudson, 21:29.9, 5. Jordyn Bergman, Jesup, 21:45.3, 6. Izzy Houts, Dike-NH, 21:55.2, 7. Abby Kemp, BCLUW, 22:16.2, 8. Grace Storjohann, Grundy Center, 22:41.5, 9. Kalia Stover, BCLUW, 22:44.9, 10. Rebekah Steinbron, Clear Lake, 22:47.7.

Team Standings: 1. Hudson 68, 2. Clear Lake 69, 3. Jesup 72, 4. Grundy Center 118, 5. Nevada 126, 6. Dike-NH 133, 7. BCLUW 136, 8. Aplington-Parkersburg 212, 9. West Marshall 249, 10. South Hamilton 270, 11. North Tama 277.

BOYS

Top 10: 1. Emerson Vokes, Grundy Center, 17:13, 2. Kaden Lynch, Grundy Center, 17:31, 3. Carter Holland, Nevada, 17:52, 4. Tyler Venenga, Grundy Center, 18:31, 5. Cayden White, BCLUW, 18:40, 6. Kaleb Grant, East Marshall, 18:45, 7. Nathan Pint, Jesup, 18:45, 8. Will Nesbit, Jesup, 18:51, 9. Dawson Lemke, Nevada, 18:51, Brian Rorhde, Nevada, 18:56.

Team Standingsw: 1. Grundy Center 47, 2. Nevada 57, 3. Jesup 61, 4. East Marshall 110, 5. Clear Lake 117, 6. Hudson 179, 7. South Hamilton 181, 8. West Marshall 199, 9. Dike-NH 268, 10. South Hardin 274, 11. BCLUW 311, 12. Meskwaki Settlement 363, 13. Janesville 386.

BOYS GOLF

West at MVC Quad: The Waterloo West boys’ golf team took fouth at their home meet on Thursday.

Jackson Stanford led the Wahawks, tying for fourth place overall with a nine-hole score of 38.

Garrett Stangl shot a 41 while Jay McCausland and Brody Schmidt rounded out West’s score with rounds of 42 and 43, respectively. As a team, the Wahawks carded a score of 164.

Linn-Mar won the team competition with a team score of 148. The Lions feature three top five finishers with Christian Cloyd shooting a 35 to win medalist honors.

Cedar Falls at MVC Quad: The Cedar Falls boys’ golf team routed the field with three top three finishers on Thursday.

Evan Schofield led the Tigers with a score of 34. The senior’s strong showing earned him co-medalist honors with Jackson Skrtich of Western Dubuque.

Drew Larimer and Anthony Glavin both shot 36s to finish in a three-way tie for third with Nicholas Meridth of Iowa City High.

Cedar Falls next three golfers finished in a tie for ninth as Graham Bremner, Ethan Boyle and Carson Wolfe all shot 39s to round out the Tigers team score of 145.

Western Dubuque took second with a score of 153.