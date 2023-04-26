WATERLOO — The Waterloo West Wahawks dominated the Dubuque Senior Rams in girls' tennis team, Tuesday night.

West won five of six singles contests, dropping a total of eight games in those wins.

Sasha Hyacinth rolled to a win in the No. 1 spot, 6-0, 6-0. Anna Christensen took the No. 2 spot, 6-0, 6-1. Sedina Begic similarly won the No. 3 singles match, 6-1, 6-0. Avaya Burnside won at No. 4, 6-4, 6-0, and Jessica Hageman took the No. 5 spot, 6-2, 6-0.

The Wahawks dominance continued in doubles with wins at the No. 1 and No. 2 doubles spots. Christensen and Begic teamed up for a 6-1, 6-0 win in the top spot and Burnside and Hageman took the No. 2 spot, 6-2, 6-2.

Cedar Falls 5, Dubuque Hempstead 4: Wins in four singles matches powered Cedar Falls to a narrow win over the Mustangs, Tuesday.

Cedar Falls senior Maya Mallavarapu, the sixth-ranked singles player in Class 2A, swept the No. 1 singles spot, 6-0, 6-0. Madison Sagers rolled in the No. 2 singles match for the Tigers with wins of 6-1 and 6-0. Sriya Kalala and Franziska Schleicher rounded out the four wins for Cedar Falls with two-set victories, both 6-2, 6-2.

In doubles, the Tigers duo of Mallavarpu and Sagers notched the lone Cedar Falls doubles win, 6-0, 6-0, in the No. 1 match.

BOYS' TENNIS

Cedar Falls 6, Dubuque Hempstead 3: The Tigers got key contributions in the No. 3-No. 6 lineup spots to nab a win over the Mustangs.

In spite of losses at the No. 1 and No. 2 singles spots, the Tigers took four singles wins as Anurag Anugu took the No. 3 spot, Ben Smalley won the No. 4 match, Akshat Mehta won the No. 5 competition and Shawn Wegmann Jr. won the No. 6 match.

In doubles, Param Sampat and Sai Pranav Kota rebounded from singles losses to win the No. 1 doubles match and Smalley and Mehta took the No. 3 match to propel Cedar Falls to the win.

GIRLS' SOCCER

Columbus 3, Webster City 1: The Sailors topped the Webster City Lynx, 3-1, on Tuesday night in their sixth game in eight days.

Columbus got on the board early as Nikayla Youngblut took a pass from her sister Makena Youngblut and scored in the first minute of the match.

Nikayla found the back of the net again off a deflection in the 21st minute to give Columbus a 2-0 lead at halftime.

The Lynx managed to score less than 5 minutes into the second half. However, the Sailors answerer back less than a minute later. Nikayla completed the hat trick, extending the advantage back to two goals off an assist from Natalie Steele.

Up next, the Sailors travel to Marshalltown on Monday to face the Bobcats at 5 p.m.

Dike-New Hartford 9, Aplington-Parkersburg 1: A 13-point outing from Camille Landphair powered the Wolverines to a convincing win over the Falcons, Tuesday.

Landphair scored five goals and added three assists to lead DNH in both categories.

Katelyn Roeder added two goals and two assists. Gentry Swarts added one goal and one assist.

With the win, the Wolverines improve to 7-2 on the season.

Denver 5, Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck 0: Keira Gehrke scored twice to lead the Cyclones over the Rebels.

Gehrke added one assist in addition to her pair of goals as the Cyclones jumped ahead of the Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck combined squad with five goals in the first half.

Grace Mullihan, Lexi Gehrke and Grace Hennessy added one goal apiece.

BOYS' SOCCER

Dubuque Senior 3, Cedar Falls 0: A three-game winning streak came to an end as the Tigers fell to the Rams, Tuesday.

Nyle Jenkins scored twice and Iowa State football commit Kyle Knorardy scored once to lead the Rams over the Tigers.

The Tigers fall to 4-5 on the season with the loss and will look to rebound on the road against Cedar Rapids Jefferson on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.

Dubuque Hempstead 2, West 0: The Wahawks did not manage to overcome a 2-0 halftime deficit in a home loss, Tuesday.

The Mustangs got goals from Mitch Tackney and Bryce Roling while West came up empty on its four shots on goal.

The (6-3) Wahawks jump right back into action with a match against (6-1) Cedar Rapids Kennedy on Thursday at 7:30 in Cedar Rapids.

Ottumwa 10, East 0: Jose Pineda Fernandez scored five goals to lead the Bulldogs over the Trojans.

Ottumwa scored eight times in the first half and twice in the second to nab a convincing win.

The (0-9) Trojans next host (10-1) Des Moines East on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Denver 2, Waverly-Shell Rock 0: A goal in each half proved enough as the Cyclones beat the Go-Hawks, Tuesday.

Lakin Foelske scored off an assist from Ethan Larson and Conner Clinton scored off an assist from Foelske.

Denver senior Mason Kolsrud made four saves to record a shutout.

GIRLS' GOLF

Cedar Falls at Linn-Mar Girls' Golf Invite: The Tigers placed sixth at the Linn-Mar invite with a team score of 366 strokes.

Sophomore Molly Ratchford led Tigers with a score of 82 strokes, placing sixth overall. Ratchford's 18-hole round included two birdies and eight pars.

Taylor Urbanek carded a 92 to finish second on Cedar Falls. The senior made one birdie in the round on hole 15.

Zoe Sexton and Jacy Nielsen rounded out the varsity scorers for Cedar Falls with rounds of 94 and 98 strokes, respectively.

TRACK & FIELD

Multiple Area Schools at Falcon Co-Ed Relays: The Columbus Catholic Sailors brought home six gold medals from the Falcon Co-Ed Relays in Parkersburg, Tuesday.

Sophia Keys accounted for three of the Sailors medals with wins in the girls' 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash and long jump. The freshman clocked times of 13.77 and 27.93 while leaping 16-09.00 to take first in each event.

Caleb Holthaus won the boys' 100-meter dash with a time of 11.66. Jace Matern won the 166-meter run with a time of 5:05.77. Thomas Steele won the long jump with a jump of 19-03.50.

Aplington-Parkersburg won both the girls' and boys' team competition.

Five gold medals buoyed the Falcons in the boys' standings. Andrew Ogle won the 200-meter dash with a time of 24.26. Adam Schipper took first in the 400-meter dash with a time of 54.15. Trevan Thomas won the 800-meter dash, clocking a time of 2:08.14. Nick Nueroth won the 400-meter hurdles with the only sub-minute time at 59.49. In the field, Joe Johnson won the discus with a toss of 155-00.00--18-feet further than the second best competitor.

The Falcons managed two gold medals in the girls' competition as Adison Williamson won the 800-meter run in 2:45.36 and Ava Eddy took the 400-meter hurdles crown, clocking a time of 1:09.85.