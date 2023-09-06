WATERLOO — The Cedar Falls Tigers took home a win in the Boys' Metro Golf Meet on Tuesday.

The Tigers carded a team score of 294 to beat Waterloo West (335) and Waterloo East (400) in the competition which took place at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course.

Cedar Falls senior Evan Schofield earned medalist honors with an 18-hole score of 71. Tigers sophomore Drew Larimer and junior Anthony Galvin finished as the runners up to Schofield with scores of 74.

Graham Bremner rounded out the varsity scorers for Cedar Falls, carding a rounds of 75. Ethan Boyle and Aiden Heth just finished outside the Tigers' top four with rounds of 80 and 82, respectively.

West freshman Jay McCausland cracked the top five of the competition with a round of 79, leading the Wahawks. Jackson Standford finished second for the Wahawks and tied for sixth overall with an 18-hole score of 80. Brody Schmidt and Garrett Stangl capped the varsity four for West with rounds of 83 and 93 respectively. Colin Lesyshen and Lane Carlson also completed a full 18-hole round for West.

Jonah Helmrichs led East with a score of 93 while Mason Harn managed a 98 to finish second.

Caleb Peters and Manny Villa carded rounds of 104 and 105 to cap the varsity four for the Trojans. Carter Peters also copmleted an 18-hole outing for East.

VOLLEYBALL

City High 3, West 1: The Wahawks dropped a four-set decision to the Iowa City High Little Hawks on Tuesday.

The Little Hawks took the first two sets 25-12 and 25-16 before West rallied with a 25-21 win in set three. City High finished off the Wahawks with a 25-21 win in the fourth set.

Senior Danica Wrage led the Wahawks with 12 kills in the loss. Allyson Landers dished 21 assists. The sophomore also got up for three blocks.

Ava Jones and Bailey Schoepske both scooped nine digs and combined for seven aces.

With the loss, the Wahawks fell to 0-5 on the season.

West returns to action next Monday with a home match against cross-town rival Waterloo East at 7 p.m.

GIRLS SWIM & DIVE

Cedar Falls 96, Linn-Mar 49/Cedar Falls 132.5, Linn-Mar 49.5: The Tigers rolled to a win in both the swimming and diving competitions against the Lions on Tuesday.

Cedar Falls won all 12 varsity competitions during the meet.

The Lehmann sisters—Baylee and Taytem—led the Tigers early on with wins in the 200 yard freestyle (Taytem), 100 yard freestyle (Taytem) and 200 yard international medley (Baylee). Baylee also helped the Tigers' 200-yard medley team to a first palce finish, swimming in the No. 2 spot on a relay with Paige Wilson, Mary Flikkema and Sophia Mason.

Wilson earned four gold medals for Cedar Falls with individual wins in the 100-yard breaststroke and 50-yard freestyle. In addition to the 200-yard medley, Wilson also swam on the Tigers' 200-yard freestyle relay team alongside Molly and Sophia Mason and Taytem.

Flikkema earned individual golds in the 100-yard backstroke and 100-yard butterfly in addition to her two relay golds.

Amber Jacobs won the 500-yard freestyle by nearly 17 seconds with a time of 5:37.97.

Ella Kapparos won the 1-meter diving competition with a score of 174.50.

City West 133, West 53/City West 140, West 39: The Waterloo West fell in both the swim and the dive competitions against Iowa City West on Tuesday.

Irma Mujic and Lucy Parson provided the Wahawks with their two gold medal finishes on Tuesday.

Parson took first in the 100-yard breaststroke, clocking a time of 1:08.07 to beat the field by just under five seconds. The performance put the freshman in the West record books, breaking Carley Caughron's previous program record in the event by 1.85 seconds. The time also qualified Parson for the state meet, beating the state standard by .12 seconds.

Mujic won the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:04.17, beating the field by 4.5 seconds.