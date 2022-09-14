High School Roundup: Waterloo East girls tied for Iowa Alliance Conference lead

Waterloo East improved to 3-0 in the Iowa Alliance Conference and 7-5 overall with a four-game victory over Ames Tuesday at home, 25-21, 26-24, 19-25, 30-28.

Natalie See had 17 kills, Haley Harn 10 and Faith Benhoff nine as the Trojans remain in a first place tie in the IAC with Ottumwa, who is also 3-0 in conference play.

Addyson Haase (26) and Nyla Norman (20) combined for 46 assists, while Karsyn Miller and Nyla Norman each had 26 digs.

As a team, East had 12 ace serves with Miah Norman and See each recording three.

West picks up big win: The Wahawks got 21 kills from Sahara Williams as they downed Iowa City West 25-23, 26-24, 25-21 Tuesday at Hawkeye Community College.

Jada Smith added eight kills and two blocks.

Bailey Schoepske and Savannah Ringheden each had 10 digs, and Sierra Moore led the Wahawks with 11.

Ringheden also led West with 17 assists.

Area matches

Sumner-Fredericksburg downs Oelwein: After spotting the Huskies the first game, the Cougars roared back to win 18-25, 25-14, 25-13, 25-3.

Northern Iowa recruit Isabelle Elliott hammered home 25 kills to lead S-F (12-4).

Zoey Reisner led Oelwein with five kills.

New Hampton wins NEIC match: The Chickasaws improved to 10-10 overall with a three-game sweep of Crestwood, 25-23, 25-10, 25-11.

Paige Steinlage and Molly Wegner led New Hampton with 14 and 12 assists, respectively. Marissa Cahoy and Braelyn Rosonke each had nine kills.

Cross Country

Denver races to second: In the two class Starmont Invitational, several area teams had great performances.

On the girls’ side, in Class 2A-3A-4A, Denver finished second and Sumner-Fredericksburg was third.

The Cyclones were edged by Dyersville Beckman, 42-46, for the team title.

In the 1A team race, Hudson was second and Wapsie Valley third.

Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Hillary Trainor was second in the race in 19:30.99, while Denver’s Reeve Ristau was third in 20:37.33

Other top ten performances by area athletes saw Amilia Condon of Union fifth, Brylee Bellis and Ava Vandaele of Wapsie Valley were seventh and eighth, and Hudson freshman Desi Lang was ninth.

In the boys’ race, in the 2A-3A-4A team race, Oelwein captured the team title as the Huskies had four runners in the top ten. Denver was fourth. In the 1A team rae, Hudson took second.

Individually, Starmont-West Central’s Charlie Sieck won in 16 minutes 47.88 seconds.

Oelwein’s Connal Sauser was second in 17:02.92, while Huskie teammates Ray Gearhart (4th), Benjamin Driscoll (8th) and Jacob Sullivan (9th) were also in the Top Ten.

Denver’s Jack Mulert was seventh.

Columbus Catholic’s Jace Matern finished 36th in 18:42.66. Waterloo East’s Ricardo Rios finished 74th in 20:10.50.

In Osage, Nashua-Plainfield sophomore Kadence Huck was second to Osage’s Katelyn Johnston in the girls’ 5K race.

Johnston crossed the finish line in 19 minutes, 30.86 seconds, while Huck followed in 20:00.51.

Campbelle Kolbet of New Hampton was third, Osage’s Scarlette Brynes fourth and Natalie Nosbisch of New Hampton was fifth.

The Chickasaws won the team title with 63 points. Forest City was second with 73.

In the boys’ race, North Butler’s Owen Almelien was second in 17:23.58, four seconds behind winner Justin Rygh of Lake Mills.

New Hampton’s Peyton Anderson was third, and teammate Cam McMorris was fifth.

The Chickasaws were the team champs with 54 points and Forest City was second with 67.