Waterloo West fought off a strong effort from Waterloo East to post a 5-1 boys’ soccer win at Memorial Stadium Thursday.

Isaac Kelgbeh scored twice and West (2-1) also got goals from Aziz Salihovic, Elvin Diaz-Romero and Bo Tee in the victory.

The Wahawks jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first 10 minutes of the contest on goals from Klegbeh and Diaz-Romero.

But Davis Lopez-Chajon scored the Trojans first goal of the season shortly after East fell behind 2-0. Additionally, Trojan goalie Adrian Alejo-Rubio made several strong first-half saves to keep East in the game.

But West, with the wind behind its back, dominated the second 40 minutes to pull away for the win.

Columbus 3, Postville 0: The Sailors sank the Pirates with a three-goal, shutout victory, Thursday.

Columbus jumped ahead 1-0 in the first half before adding a pair of goals in the second half to nab the 3-0 win.

Senior Simeon Hasselbrook scored a goal and added one assist in the win. John Pranger and Mang Sang scored the Sailors other two goals. Gavin Reed picked up an assist.

GIRLS' SOCCER

Columbus 8, West Marshall 0: The Sailors picked up their first win of the season in an 8-0 drubbing of the Trojans.

Columbus wasted no time, pouring in five goals in the first half before finishing off the Trojans with three goals in the second half.

With the win, the Sailors improve to 1-2 on the season.

BOYS' TENNIS

Cedar Falls 8, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 1: The Tigers kept their winning ways going, improving to 4-1 in their last five with a dominant win over the J-Hawks.

Param Sampat, Anurag Anugu, Ben Smalley, Akshat Mehta and Shawn Wegmann Jr. all picked up singles wins. All of which came as two set sweeps.

The Tigers swept the doubles matches though two went to a third set. Anugu and Wegmann managed the lone two-set, doubles win.

Since starting 0-2, the Tigers have managed to improve to 4-3 on the season.

Oelwein 6, Columbus 3: The Huskies managed four singles and two doubles wins to edge out the Sailors, Thursday.

Patrick Underwood and Ryan Weber managed a pair of singles victories for Columbus. Underwood dominated in the No.1 singles spot, winning 6-3, 6-2. Weber also earned a sweep in narrow fashion in the No. 2 matchup, 7-5, 7-6(7-3).

Underwood and Weber teamed up for the Sailors lone doubles win a 6-7(5-7), 6-2 Columbus win.

GIRLS' TENNIS

Cedar Falls 8, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 1: The Tigers girls tennis team managed a similarly dominant performance as the boys' team, Thursday.

Maya Mallavarapu, Madison Sagers, Sriya Kalala, Maidson Jeanes and Nadia Patel each earned two set victories.

Mallavarapu won a thriller of a second set. Knotted at 6-6, Mallavarapu pulled out a 9-7 win to take the No. 1 singles win.

The Tigers won all three doubles matches to improve to 4-1 on the season.

CR Washington 7, West 2: Waterloo West got a singles win from Jessica Hageman at No. 5, and Sasha Hyncinth and Hannah Connor teamed up to win a doubles match, but the Wahawks dropped their match with the Warriors Thursday.

BOYS' TRACK & FIELD

Cedar Falls, West, East at 47th Annual Norm Anderson - Mustang Relays: The Cedar Falls Tigers flew by the competition in Dubuque, earning a team win and taking home first place in 13-of-18 events.

Cedar Falls sophomores Austin Dean and Lucas Stearns took first and second place in the 200-meter dash with times of 23.75 and 24.13, respectively. Tanner Jacobson and Zeke Wedgbury went one and two in the 400-meter race with times of 52.24 and 53.05. Brennen Hoyer and Vince Frederiksen managed the top two spots in the 800-meter run, clocking times of 2:07.07 and 2:10.96. In the 1600-meter run, it was another pair of Tigers at the top as Gavin Denholm and Pascal Cuhat outpaced the competition by nearly 40 seconds. Denholm ran a 4:35.53 while Cuhat recorded a 4:36.95. Rece Thola and Max Mills took first and second in the 110-meter hurdles with times of 16.40 and 17.34. John Ferguson and Jack Considine rounded out the Tigers first and second duos with times of 10:11.41 and 10:31.26 in the 3200-meter run.

Joe Kenkel took first in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:00.19 while Josh Grete finished third.

In the field, Will Wolf took first in the high jump as the lone competitor to clear 5-08.00. Owen Brinker won the discus with a toss of 116-02.50.

The Tigers also won the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 45.59, the 4x800-meter relay with a time of 8:39.43, the 800 medley relay with a time of 1:43.69 and the 1600 medley relay with a time of 3:48.18.

Waterloo West picked up a first place finish in the 4x200-meter relay. The Wahawks clocked a time of 1:36.48, beating the next fastest team by just under two seconds.

Multiple Area Teams at Boys' Pirate Relays 2: Distance events belonged to the Grundy Center Spartans on Thursday.

Junior Tyler Venenga took the top spot in the 800-meter race with a time of 2:10.42. In the 1600-meter race, Kaden Lynch and Emerson Vokes took first and second. Lynch won with a time of 4:46.01 while Vokes posted a 5:00.39. Two Spartans took the top spots in the 3200-meter race as well. Vokes finished first with a time of 10:50.52. Brennen Sager took second with a time of 11:16.23.

Unsurprisingly, the Spartans also won the 800 and 1600 medley relays with times of 1:41.03 and 3:55.98, respectively.

Denver hurdles star Kasey Wirtjes dominated in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.51 to take first place. He also helped the Cyclones to a first place finish in the 4x110 shuttle hurdle relay where Denver ran a 1:03.20. Additionally, Wirtjes took second in the high jump, clearing 6-00.

AGWSR junior Aiden Heitland made some noise in the throws events. He took the gold medal in discus with a throw of 154-03 which sailed nearly 10-feet further than second place. Heitland also earned second in the shot put with a throw of 47-00.75. DNH senior Braxten Johnson won the shot put with a throw of 48-03.00.

Columbus, Valley Lutheran at Bobcat Invitational: Valley Lutheran senior Adric Schmitz managed a pair of top 10 finishes at the Cedar Rapids Prairie Bobcat Invitational. Schmitz clocked a 24.43 to come in fifth place in the 200-meter dash. He added a sixth place finish in the high jump, clearing 5-06.00.

Columbus Catholic junior Mason Knipp took seventh in the shot put with a throw of 42-06.50. Less than 7-feet separated first from seventh.

BOYS' GOLF

Columbus at South Hardin Invite: The Sailors rode a quintet of top 7 finishes to a team victory at the South Hardin Invite, Thursday.

John Meier led the way for Columbus with a nine-hole round of 40 strokes. Sophomore Drew Lindsay and Max Schuchmann both recorded rounds of 41 to finish second on the Sailors. Jackson Mudd finished his round with a score of 43 and Major Westhoff rounded out the Sailors quintet with a score of 45.

Columbus' team score of 165 put the Sailors six strokes ahead of second place Union of La Porte City.

A pair of seniors led the Knights as Mack Schmitz and Ty Lorenzen took home medalist and runner-up honors. Schmitz led the field of 18 with a score of 37 strokes while Lorenzen scored a 38.