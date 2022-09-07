High school roundup: Sawyer, Tigers take first in metro; DNH improves to 15-1

CEDAR FALLS --Owen Sawyer carded a 69 as the Tigers top Waterloo East and Waterloo West Tuesday at Pheasant Ridge.

Cedar Falls shot 289. East was second with a 365 and West carded a 370.

In addition to Sawyer’s low round, Evan Schofield and Max Tjoa each shot 73, while Jack Beecher turned in a 74.

West was led by Fletcher Gerrans’ 84, and Keegan Atkinson paced the Trojans with an 88.

Prep volleyball

Xavier tops CF: The Saints handed the Tigers a 26-24, 25-17 25-18 loss.

Cedar Falls drops to 7-3 on the season, while Xavier improved to 8-0.

West falls in five: Iowa City High rallied from a 2-1 deficit to beat the Wahawks 25-11, 20-25, 23-25, 25-23, 15-9, Tuesday in MVC action.

Oelwein in three: The Huskies improved to 9-7 as Emma Smock’s seven kills led them to a 26-24, 25-18, 23-25, 25-12 win over Jesup Tuesday in NICL action.

DNH improves to 15-1: The top-ranked Wolverines won a pair of matches at the Wapsie Valley Triangular Tuesday.

DNH beat Osage 25-8, 25-17, and then Wapsie, 25-13, 25-18.

Madelyn Norton had 31 assists combined in the two matches, while Payton Petersen had 16 kills, and Jadyn Petersen 11.

Wapsie’s Sydney Matthias finished the evening with 28 assists, and Hannah Knight led the Warriors with 11 kills.

Grundy Center wins NICL battle: The Spartans (13-2) handed South Hardin (10-1) its first loss of the season, 25-13, 25-23, 27-25.

Ellery Luhring had 29 assists, while Carlie Willis knocked down 19 kills. Kayden Muller added 12 kills. Lucy Lebo and Willis each had 15 assists.

Ellie Anderson led the Tigers with 12 kills.

Dunkerton dominates: Peyton Rygel dished out 26 assists as the Raiders gave up just 17 points in a three-game sweep of Colo-Nesco.

Emma Berinobis and Mallory Tisue each had nine kills for Dunkerton.

Cross Country

Strong running: At the Dick Pollitt Go-Hawk Classic Tuesday at the Wartburg College MAX Cross Country Course several area boys and girls runners posted strong finishes.

In the girls’ 11-12 race, Wapsie Valley’s Brylee Bellis and Ava Vandaele finished fifth and sixth respectively in times of 20:47.38 and 20:48.37.

Waverly-Shell Rock’s Sydney Bochmann was seventh in 21:07.10, while Denver’s Amber Homan was 10th in 21:35.25.

Other strong finishers were Laci Even of Denver, 12th, and Brenna Bodensteiner of WSR in 15th.

In the girls’ freshmen-sophomore race, Kadence Huck of Nashua-Plainfield took first in 20:23.55. Reeve Ristau of Denver was third in 21:10.66, while Natalie Nosbisch of New Hampton was fourth.

Grace Storjohann of Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Desi Lang of Hudson, Avery Trunkhill of Denver were sixth, seventh and eighth respectively.

Waterloo East’s Mya Johnson was 76th in 26:52.46.

In the boys’ 11-12 race, Grundy Center-Gladbrook-Reinbeck’s Kaden Lynch was second in 16:35.07. Western Dubuque’s Isaiah Hammerand won in 15:56.84.

Waverly-Shell Rock’s Caleb Hoins was fourth in 17:13.47, while Jack Mulert of Denver was seventh in 17:26.29.

In the freshmen-sophomore race, Emerson Vokes of GCGR was the top area finisher as he took third in 17:46.84.