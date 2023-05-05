HUDSON — The Denver Cyclones won both the boys' and girls' titles at the NICL Mega Meet in Hudson on Thursday.

In the boys' competition, the Cyclones earned five gold medals. Ethan Schoville, a Northern Iowa football signee, won the 200 and 400-meter dashes with times of 23.08 and 51.36. Denver sophomore Ethan Reiter added a third-place finish in the 200-meter dash.

Denver senior Kasey Wirjes earned a third gold medal for Denver with a win in the 110 hurdles, clocking a time of 14.82.

The Cyclones added first-place finishes in the 4x400 meter and shuttle hurdle relays with times of 3:32.68 and 1:01.37.

Grundy Center also turned in a strong team performance with first-place finishes in the 800-meter run and 4x800 meter relay. Tyler Venega took the 800-meter crown with a time of 2:05.67. The Trojans clocked a time of 8:27.27 to win the 4x800.

Kaden Lynch added a second-place finish in the 3200-meter run and third-place finish in the 15=600-meter run.

Columbus took home a trio of gold medals. Caleb Holthaus won the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.30. The Sailors also won the 4x100 meter relay with a time of 45.08 and the 4x200 meter relay with a time of 1:34.15.

In the girls' competition, Denver got gold medals in three events.

Senior Natalie Demai won the 200-meter dash with a time of 25.92. Aubrey Decker won the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:06.77.

The Cyclones also won the 800 medley relay with a time of 1:52.76.

Columbus also took home a trio of gold medals in the girls' competition, winning the 4x100 meter relay and 4x200 meter relay on the track. The Sailors clocked times of 55.40 and 2:02.00. Sophia Keys leaped 17-00.00 in the long jump to give the Sailors their third gold.

Girls

Team standings: 1. Denver 105, 2. AGWSR 91, 3. Aplington-Parkersburg 83, 4. Union 79, 5. Dike-New Hartford 70, 6. Grundy Center 66, 7. Wapsie Valley 54, 8. Jesup 48, 9. Sumner-Fredericksburg 45, 10. Hudson 28, 11. Columbus Catholic 20, 12. South Hardin 13, 13. Oelwein 12, 15. East Marshall 9.

100 – 1. Macie Graves (DNH), 12.74, 2. Hannah Knight (WV), 12.84, 3. Anna Curtis (Denver), 12.97.

200 – 1. Natalie Demai (Denver), 25.92, 2. Graves (DNH), 26.77, 3. Curtis (Denver), 27.24.

400 – 1. Brynn Smith (AGWSR), 1:00.57, 2. Aubrey Decker (Denver), 1:01.17, 3. Ellery Luhring (Grundy), 1:03.17.

800 – 1. Grace Storjohann (GC), 2:23.37, 2. Clare Wright (Jesup), 2:23.94.

1,500 – 1. Hillary Trainor (S-F), 4:45.21, 2. Nakia Ollivierre (AGWSR), 5:04.16, 3. Amilia Condon (Union), 5:06.16

3,000 – 1. Trainor (S-F), 10:32.52, 2. Ollivierre (AGWSR), 10:33.37, 3. Condon (Union), 10:55.77.

100 Hurdles – 1. Sydney Anton (Union), 15.52, 2. Olyvia Bellows (A-P), 16.35, 3. Kinsey Mohwinkle (A-P), 16.51.

400 Hurdles – 1. Aubrey Decker (Denver) 1:06.77, 2. Anton (Union), 1:07.59, 3. Ava Eddy (A-P), 1:08.29.

4x100 – 1. Dike-New Hartford (Shelby Ohrt, Abby Jensen, Ella Costello, Graves), 51.40, 2. Wapsie Valley (LeeAnn Oltrogge, Peyton Curley, Taylor Buhr, Knight), 51.75, 3. Denver (Elaina Hildebrandt, Jillian Clayton, Amelia Powers, Curtis), 51.83.

4x200 – 1. Denver (Demai, Clayton, Hildebrandt, Curtis), 1:47.19, 2. Dike-New Hartford (Ohrt, Ella Costello, Payton Petersen, Graves), 1:47.89, 3. Wapsie Valley (Oltrogge, Emma Jones, Knight, Peyton Curley), 1:50.55.

4x400 – 1. Denver (Aubrey Decker, Hailey Homan, Hildebrandt, Demai), 4:10.79, 2. AGWSR (Piper Smith, Karis Lippert, Elise Olson, Smith), 4:13.24, 3. Aplington-Parkersburg (Lexi Aswegen, Ava Eddy, Emma Wolff, Quinnlyn Schultz), 4:14.29.

4x800 – 1. Grundy Center (Laney Dole, Luhring, Karlee Lynch, Storjohann), 9:57.19, 2. Denver (Homan, Laci Even, Decker, Homan), 10:01.34, 3. Aplington-Parkersburg (Aswegen, Ashley Schipper, Hovenga, Schultz), 10:26.40.

Sprint Medley Relay – 1. Denver (Deidra Cinadr, Jillian Clayton, Hildebrandt, Demai), 1:52.76, 2. Dike-New Hartford (Ohrt, Abby Jensen, Payton Petersen, Jadyn Petersen), 1:55.11, 3. Wapsie Valley (Oltrogge, Knight, Curley, Bellis), 1:56.24.

Distance medley relay – 1. Jesup (Camille Thorson, Katelyn Zelle, Emma Bose, Wright), 4:22.29, 2. Sumner-Fredericksburg (Jana Meyer, Cami Judisch, Sasha Gitch, Trainor), 4:23.94, 3. Aplington-Parkersburg (Halle Buseman, Emma Wolff, Aswegen, Schultz), 4:29.68.

Shuttle hurdle relay – 1. Aplington-Parkersburg (Eddy, Shayla Barrett, Mohwinkle, Bellows), 1:07.18, 2. Union (Mills, Reagan Sorensen, Anton, Jailyn Petersen), 1:08.25, 3. Oelwein (Macy Westendorf, Haydin Becker, Aspen Weir, Kinzie See), 1:12.34.

High jump – 1. Bellows (A-P), 5-4, 2. Kennedy Brant (G-R), 5-3, 3. Allison Koch (GC), 5-2.

Long jump – 1. Sophia Keys (Columbus), 17-0, 2. Mohwinkle (A-P), 16-4, 3. Strojohann (GC), 15-11 ¼.

Shot put – 1. Abby Veld (AGWSR), 39-7 ¼, 2. Brigitte Rohrer (Union), 36-10 ¾, 3. Voy (Wapsie Valley), 34-9 ½.

Discus – 1. Veld (AGWSR), 111-6, 2. Scout Kohagen (Jesup), 110-03, 3. Rohrer (Union), 109.04.

Boys

Team standings: 1. Denver 117, 2. Grundy Center 111, 3. Aplington-Parkersburg 99.3, 4. Dike-New Hartford 77, 5. South Hardin 55.3, Union 55.3, 7. Wapsie Valley 50, 8. Columbus Catholic 43, 9. Oelwein 42, 10. Sumner-Fredericksburg 26, 11. AGWSR 21, 12. Hudson 15, 13. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 14, 14. East Marshall 8, 15. Jesup 7.

100 – 1. Caleb Holthaus (Columbus), 11.30, 2. Chizkiyah Richmond (SH), 11.43, 3. Nick Merrifield (Col), 11.47.

200 – 1. Ethan Schoville (Denver), 23.08, 2. Richmond (SH), 23.14, 3 Ethan Reiter (Denver), 23.63.

400 – 1. Schoville (Denver), 51.36, 2. Devon Lotts (DNH), 51.84, 3. Richmond (SH), 52.39.

800 – 1. Tyler Venenga (GC), 2:05.67, 2. Ethan Klendworth (SH), 2:06.13, 3. Trevan Thomas (AP), 2:07.26.

1,600 – 1. Conall Sauser (Oelwein), 4:34.04, 2. Aidan Shannon (WV), 4:36.98, 3. Kaden Lynch (GC), 4:37.22.

3,200 – 1. Shannon (WV), 9:53.34, 2. Lynch (GC), 10:01.99, 3. Sauser (Oel), 10:11.62.

110 hurdles – 1. Kasey Wirtjes (Denver), 14.82, 2. Garet Kiel (Oel), 15.14, 3. Logan Rosauer (Union), 15.28.

400 hurdles – 1. Kaden Huttinger (A-P), 57.13, 2. Nick Neuroth (A-P), 57.38, 3. Tate Jirovsky (GC), 58.07.

4x100 – 1. DNH (Cameron Decker, Jerek Hall, Gus Varney, Jace Hall), 44.55, 2. Columbus (Parker Kjeldsen, Merrifield, Joseph Kwofie, Holthaus), 45.08, 3. Wapsie Valley (Braden Knight, Hunter Kane, Weston Schares, Traeton Sauerbrei), 46.09.

4x200 – 1. Columbus (Kjeldsen, Thomas Steele, Nick Hagarty, Merrifield), 1:34.15, 2. Grundy Center (Brody Zinkula, Grant Newton, Judd Jirovsky, Brayden Davie), 1:34.99, 3. Aplington-Parkersburg (Kael Stotler, Aidan Junker, Devin Davis, Andrew Ogle), 1:35.56.

4x400 – 1. Grundy Center (Brayden Wallis, Brody Zinkula, Brayden Davie, Tate Jirovsky), 3:28.96, 2. Aplington-Parkersburg (Neuroth, Huttinger, Ogle, Schipper), 3:29.54, 3. Denver (Reiter, Christian Brown, Teagan Palmer, Schoville), 3:32.68.

4x800 – 1. Grundy Center (Brennen Sager, Wallis, Brayden Davie, Venega), 8:27.27, 2. Wapsie Valley (Dawson Schmit, Brock Kleitsch, Dallas Tisue, Ian Buzynski), 8:29.08, 3. Denver (Brown, Ethan Doty, Jackson Schoville, Max Schwandt), 8:30.72.

Sprint medley relay – 1. Dike-New Hartford (Decker, Hall, Hall, Lotts), 1:36.73, 2. Aplington-Parkersburg (Neuroth, Junker, Ogle, Schipper), 1:38.12, 3. Union (Levi Hadachek, Trevor Clark, Rosauer, Mason Mullen), 1:38.39.

Distance medley relay – 1. Sumner-Fredericksburg (Mitchell Kade, Grant Henderson, Tatum Nuss, Trey Nederhoff), 3:45.47, 2. Wapsie Valley (Tisue, Schares, Schmit, Shannon), 3:47.86, 3. Hudson (Camden Bell, Isaac Messmore, Josh Gilbert, Ben Holton), 3:47.94.

Shuttle hurdle relay – 1. Denver (Evan Dorn, Isaac Larson, Chase Baumgartner, Wirtjes), 1:01.37, 2. Aplington-Parkersburg (Junker, Stotler, Neuroth, Huttinger), 1:01.52, 3. Grundy Center (Colin Gordon, Cooper Hoy, Jacob Hoy, Tiernan Vokes), 1:03.42.

High jump – 1. Logan Giesking (GR), 6-1, 2. Wirtjes (Denver), 6-0, 3. Justice Luke (Union), 6-0.

Long jump – 1. Jerek Hall (DNH), 19-11 ½, 2. Logan Rosauer (Union), 19-11, 3. Thomas Steele (Col), 19-9 ½.

Shot put – 1. Carson Troyna (A-P), 50-3, 2. Braxten Johnson (DNH), 49-2, 3. Aiden Heitland (AGWSR), 49-1 ½.

Discus – 1. Joe Johnson (A-P), 146-9, 2. Heitland (AGWSR) 143-7, 3. Kason Ingamells (Hudson), 142-8.

West at MVC Valley Divisional: The Wahawks managed to secure a trio of bronze medals at the Mississippi Valley Conference Valley divisional track meet, Thursday.

Junior Tyrell Adams cleared a height of 6-00 to finish third in the boys' high jump competition.

Additionally, West managed third-place finishes in the 1600 medley relay with a time of 3:44.07 and the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 3:27.24.

Junior Treyvon Higham finished fourth in discus with a toss of 129-06.

Sophomore Ben Frazier clocked a time of 11.50 to finish fifth in the 100-meter dash.

Cedar Falls at MVC Mississippi Divisional: The Tigers posted a strong showing in at their divisional track meet, Thursday.

The Tigers finished first and second in the 800-meter run as freshman Paige Wilson took first with a time of 2:20.37 and Josee Simonson took second, clocking a time of 2:21.82.

Simonson also finished second in the 400-meter dash with a time of 58.51. Freshman Karis Finley finished third with a time of 1:00.45.

Sophomore Peyton Cota took home a silver medal in the shot put competition with a toss of 32-01.75.

The Tigers also won the girls' 4x400 meter relay and 4x800 meter relay with times of 4:01.78 and 9:57.59.

In the boys' competition, the Tigers turned in another strong performance.

Derek Woods and Jordan Townsend finished first and second in the 400-meter dash, running times of 49.96 and 50.22, respectively.

Jaxon Schreiber finished first in the 400-meter hurdle race with a time of 57.23.

Jacob Kieler won the high jump, clearing a height of 6-04.00.

Luke Hartman placed second in the 1600-meter run with a time of 4:33.45.

The Tigers also won the boys' 4x400 meter relay, 4x800 meter relay and shuttle hurdle relay. Cedar Falls clocked times of 3:20.49, 8:08.92 and 1:00.80, respectively.

East at IAC conference meet: The Trojans brought home two gold medals in their first taste of an Iowa Alliance conference track and field meet, Thursday.

Shakur Wright, a Northern Iowa football signee, won the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.56. Jameel Montgomery made it two with a first-place finish in high jump. Montgomery cleared 6-04.00 to win by two feet.

In the girls' competition, the Trojans took second in the 4x100 meter relay, clocking a time of 52.40 and in the 4x200 meter relay with a time of 1:53.04.

Miah Norman took second in the long jump with a jump of 15-11.75 and Natalie See placed third in shot put with a toss of 33-04.50.

Don Bosco, Waterloo Christian, Valley Lutheran at North Star conference meet: The Dons, Regents and Crusaders also hit the track for their conference meet at the Meskwaki Settlement, Thursday.

Don Bosco earned seven gold medals in the girls' competition.

Senior Kendra Nissen took home three individual gold medals with first-place finishes in the 400-meter dash, 800-meter run and 400-meter hurdles. The Don Bosco senior raced ahead of the competition with times of 59.98, 2:28.13 and 1:09.12, respectively.

The Dons also won the girls' 4x100 meter relay, 4x200 meter relay, 4x400 meter relay and 800 medley relay. Don Bosco turned in times of 53.78, 1:53.24, 4:28.45 and 1:55.54.

In the boys' competition, Mack Ortner added one more gold medal for the Dons with a first-place finish in the shot put. Ortner won with a toss of 51-05.00. He also placed second in the discus.

Katie Costello represented Waterloo Christian with a fourth-pace finish in the 100-meter dash and a third-place finish in the 200-meter dash. The junior clocked times of 13.84 and 28.57.

Lydia Kearney represented Valley Lutheran with an eighth-place finish in the 3000-meter run, clocking a time of 13:38.93.

Adric Schmitz showed out for Valley Lutheran in the boys' competition with a third-place finish in the 400-meter dash and 1600-meter run. Schmitz clocked times of 53.00 and 5:00.68.

Senior Isaac Dawson added a fourth place finish for the Crusaders, clocking a time of 11:44.25.

Valley Lutheran also finished second in the boys' 4x200 and and third in the boys' 4x400.

GIRLS' SOCCER

Columbus 5, Regina Catholic 4: Nikayla Youngblut played the hero and then some as the Sailors beat the Regals in overtime, Thursday.

Youngblut scored all four goals for the Sailors in regulation, recording a hat trick in just one half of action. The Regals scored three goals in the second half to force the overtime period.

Youngblut scored just 45 seconds into the extra frame to propel Columbus to the win.

Up next, the Sailors host Waverly-Shell Rock on Tuesday, May 9 at 5:00 p.m.

West 3, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 2: The Wahawks scored first in overtime to beat the J-Hawks, Thursday.

West scored once in each frame to get the three-goal victory and improve to 3-8 on the season.

BOYS' SOCCER

Marshalltown 5, East 1: The Marshalltown Bobcats dispatched the Trojans with a four-goal win, Thursday.

Carter Bell led Marshalltown with four goals to earn the win.

With the loss, East falls to 1-11 on the season.

GIRLS' TENNIS

West 6, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 3: Four singles wins pushed West over the top against the J-Hawks.

Sasha Hyacinth led the Wahawks with a 6-4, 6-1 win at the No. 1 singles spot.

Sedina Begic, Jessica Hageman and Hannah Connor added singles wins at the No. 3, No. 5 and No. 6 spots. Hageman also won in two sets, 6-2, 6-3.

Hyacinth and Connor combined for a win at the No. 2 doubles spot, 4-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-6). Hageman teamed up with Avaya Burnside to win at No. 3, 6-0, 6-2.

The Wahawks now own a 9-7 record on the season.

BOYS' TENNIS

Cedar Falls 6, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 3: The Tigers dispatched the Cougars with four singles wins and a pair of doubles victories, Thursday.

Param Sampat, Anurag Anugu, Ben Smalley and Shawn Wegmann Jr. took the top four singles matches. All four Tigers took their respective matches in a 2-0 sweep.

In doubles, Anugu and Wegmann took the No. 1 doubles spot, 6-2, 6-2. Sampat teamed up with Miko Patterson to win the No. 2 doubles match, 6-2, 6-0.

Decorah 8, Columbus 1: The Sailors fell to 0-11 on the season with a loss to the Vikings, Thursday.

Despite the Vikings dominance, Patrick Underwood and Ryan Weber managed a win at the No. 1 doubles spot, 6-4, 1-6, 1-0(10-7).

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 9, West 0: The Wahawks fell to 1-13 on the season with a loss to the J-Hawks, Thursday.

GIRLS' GOLF

Cedar Falls at MVC Golf Meet: The Tigers hit the road with a different lineup for a Mississippi Valley Conference golf meet in Cedar Rapids, Thursday.

Sophomore Molly Ratchford led the Tigers with a nine-hole score of 40, earning medalist honors.

Elliot Victoria carded a score of 49 strokes. Mac Urbanek and Jasey Youngkent rounded out the varsity scorers for Cedar Falls with rounds of 51 and 53.

The Tigers won the four-team meet with a score of 193 strokes. Dubuque Hempstead finished second with 204 strokes.

West at MVC Golf Meet: The Wahawks hosted a Mississippi Valley Conference golf meet on Thursday, taking third in the field of four teams.

Grayson Nielsen led the Wahawks with a nine-hole score of 45 strokes. Ellyn Whittemore carded a 46 while Ally Landers hit a 49. Grace Braun rounded out the Wahawks' varsity scorers with a 51.

Izzy Rand, Addi Risetter and Callie Smedley also completed a full round for West.