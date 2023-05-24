DENVER — The Denver Cyclones advanced to the Class 1A Region 8 finals with a 3-0 win over Columbus Catholic on Tuesday.

The Cyclones took a 2-0 lead in the first half before extending its lead in the second half to pull within one game of the state tournament.

Alyssa Harberts scored one goal and added an assist to lead Denver with 3 points. Grace Mullihan and Anna Mulert added one goal apiece while Keira Gehrke and Kenzie Snyder recorded assists.

Goalkeeper Tori Schroeder made two saves in the contest.

Denver will face Hudson in the region final on Thursday at 7 p.m.

The Pirates defeated Aplington-Parkersburg 3-0 on Tuesday to advance to the final.

Linn-Mar 10, West 0: The Waterloo West Wahawks ended their season at the hands of the Linn-Mar Lions, Tuesday.

Waverly-Shell Rock 10, Grinnell 0: The Waverly-Shell Rock Go-Hawks advanced to the Class 2A Region 1 final with a 10-0 over the Tigers.

Iowa City 1, Cedar Falls 0: Cedar Falls’ season came to an end against the Little Hawks in the Class 3A Region 1 semifinal.

Iowa City Liberty 1, Independence 0: The Mustangs’ season came to a close with a record of 14-2 following a one-goal loss to the Lightning in the Class 2A Region 4.

SOFTBALL

Sumner-Fredericksburg 10, Grundy Center 0: The Cougars rolled to a win over the Spartans in five innings, Tuesday night, behind a perfect game from Addi Murray.

Murray, a freshman, pitched all five innings collecting eight strike outs.

At the plate, senior shortstop Alivia Lange led the Cougars with two RBIs. Lange knocked the only extra-base hit with a triple.

New Hampton 14, MFL MarMac 2: The Chickasaws knocked four extra-base hits in route to a 12-run win over the Bulldogs.

Cora Schwickerath and Caycee Crawford both recorded two RBIs. Both also hit one double in the contest. Jenna Heeren and Elaina Rosonke also hit doubles.

Freshman Chloe Weigel pitched for New Hampton, striking out seven and surrendering two unearned runs.

Wapsie Valley 12, West Central 0: The Warriors torched the Blue Devils to pick up their second win of the season.

Elle Voy and Hailey Wehling both recorded two RBIs as Wapsie Valley won the game in just three innnings.

Freshman Taylor Buhr faced 10 batters, striking out four and giving up three hits.

Clear Lake 8, Waverly-Shell Rock 7: The Lions held off a furious comeback attempt from the Go-Hawks to secure a one-run victory.

Trailing 8-5, the Go-Hawks added two runs in the top of the seventh, but failed to complete the comeback.

Waverly junior first baseman Emma Thompson fell a home run shy of the cycle wit ha double and triple while driving in two runs. Junior left fielder Sally Gade also drove in two runs with a single.

Junior pitcher Maya Willey struck out 10 batters in the contest.

Charles City 2, Independence 1: The Comets managed a walk off victory against the Mustangs, Tuesday.

Emerson Bohlen and Lauren Staudt drove in the Charles City runs. Bohlen and Delaney Ruzicka added the only two extra-base hits.

Natalie White and Keeley Anderegg split pitching duties. White pitched 4.0 innings, recording three strikeouts and surrendering one run on one hit. Anderegg pitched three scoreless innings and struck out three batters.

North Butler 6, Hampton-Dumont-Cal 4: The Bearcats answered a late surge from the Bulldogs to secure a victory in extra-innings.

Kiya Johnson came up a home run shy of a cycle with three hits in four at-bats, Tuesday,

Johnson also pitched all nine innings in the contest, striking out 11 batters and giving up four runs (two earned).

Kenzie Groen hit two doubles for the Bearcats while Kamri Groen also added a double.

BASEBALL

New Hampton 8, Aplington-Parkersburg 6: The Chickasaws added one run in the second through sixth innings to build on a 3-1 first inning lead and top the Falcons.

Senior designated hitter Aiden Roberson drove in two runs to lead New Hampton with two RBIs. Braden McShane hit a triple and Kael Meyers hit a double to give the Chickasaws two extra-base hits in the contest.

Sophomore Jaxon Eckley pitched 3.0 innings, the most of any New Hampton pitcher, and collected seven strikeouts.

A-P senior Garrett Hempen drove in two runs in the contest as did Preston Janssen. Hempen hit the lone extra-base knock for the Falcons with a triple.

Sumner-Fredericksburg 14, Grundy Center 5: The Cougars knocked off the Spartans behind six RBIs from sophomore Rhys Land, Tuesday.

Land hit one double and one home run in the contest. Jaymison Howard and Jaxon Williams also hit doubles for the Cougars while Tatum Nuss and Noah Henderson added two RBIs.

Land also pitched 4.0 innings with seven strikeouts.

Union 10, AGWSR 0: The Knights dominated the Cougars as Joe Bistline threw a shutout and drove in five runs.

The senior hit a triple and a double in the contest in three at-bats to lead the Knights in extra-base hits and RBIs.

On the mound, he threw all five innings, striking out five and giving up two hits.

Janesville 12, Collins-Maxwell 7: Two home runs gave the Wildcats enough cushion to secure a win over the Spartans.

Keegan Eastman hit a two-run home run and Talan Pietz crushed a grand slam to propel Janesville to the win.

Peyton Trees, Dawson Graham, Gabe Meaney and Kole Haan added one RBI apiece. Graham, Haan and Hoodjer all recorded doubles.

Independence 7, Charles City 1: The Mustangs picked up a six-run win over the Comets behind a four RBI effort from Korver Hupke.

Hupke mashed one home run while Mitchell Johnson added two RBIs with a single.