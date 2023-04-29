WATERLOO — The Columbus Catholic Sailors beat the defending Class 2A Hudson Pirates at the North Iowa Cedar League Triangular, Thursday

The Sailors posted a combined score of 158 strokes, taking down Hudson by one stroke as the Pirates posted a combined score of 159.

Alex Mudd led the Sailors and carded a nine-hole round of 38. Jackson Mudd followed narrowly behind with a round of 39 strokes.

Drew Lindsey and Max Schuchmann rounded out the varsity scorers for Columbus with scores of 40 and 41, respectively.

North Tama 171, Waterloo Christian 173: The Regents came up two strokes shy of toppling the North Tama Redhawks on the road, Thursday.

North Tama seniors Michel Schrier and Lucas DeBoef earned medalist and runner up honors with rounds of 38 and 42 strokes to lead the Redhawks.

Waterloo Christian senior Aaron Zwack and junior Drew Wagner matched DeBoef with rounds of 42.

Calvin Rowenhorst and Eli Evans rounded out the varsity scorers for the Regents with scores of 43 and 46.

Levi Zobel and Tyler Popelka rounded out the top four for North Tama with scores of 43 and 52.

Aplington-Parkersburg, Dike-New Hartford, Crestwood at DNH Triangular: DNH sophomore Carson Costello earned medalist honors, but four top six finish allowed A-P to come away with the team victory in Dike, Thursday.

Costello carded a round of 37 strokes, narrowly beating out Aplington-Parkersburg senior Will Steege, who posted a score of 38.

Garrett Hempen, Caleb Campbell and Jace Pruisner rounded out the varsity scorers for A-P with scores of 39, 39 and 40, respectively. The Falcons posted a combined team score of 156.

Shayden Loger, Brenton Bixby and Jaxon Wauters rounded out the scoring four for DNH with rounds of 39, 41 and 45, respectively. The Wolverines posted a team score of 162.

Led by Zane Wemark, who carded a 40, Crestwood scored a 165 as a team with four top 10 finishes.

Denver 161, Jesup 180: Clayton Liddle and Jacob Steege powered the Cyclones to a win over the J-Hawks, Thursday.

Liddle took medalist honors with a round of 36 while Steege posted a 37 to earn the nod as runner-up.

Creyton Buhr and Conner Wurzer tied with scores of 44 to seal the win for Denver.

Ethan Krall and Jack Miller led Jesup, carding 43s. Rylan Bahe and Cale Schissel rounded out the J-Hawks team score with rounds of 46 and 48.

GIRLS’ GOLF

West at MVC Golf Quad: The Wahawks combined to shoot a round of 173 strokes, good enough for third place at a Mississippi Valley Conference quad meet, Thursday.

Allyson Landers led West, carding a round of 42 and placing ninth overall.

Olivia Wittmayer finished just out side the top 10 with a score of 43 while Grayson Nielsen and Addison Risetter rounded out the varsity scorers for West with rounds of 44.

Cedar Rapids Prairie won the meet with a team score of 156.

Cedar Falls at MVC Golf Quad: The Tigers came up just shy of a team victory, carding a combined score of 163—two strokes behind Cedar Rapids Xavier.

Molly Ratchford earned medalist honors with a round of 35 strokes. The sophomore beat all other competitors by at least three strokes.

Zoe Sexton, Taylor Urbanek and Elliot Victoria rounded out the varsity scorers for Cedar Falls with rounds of 42, 43 and 43, respectively.

All four Tigers finished in the top seven of the event.

Waterloo Christian at North Tama: The Regents did not field a full varsity roster on Thursday, leading the Redhawks to claim victory via default.

However, Ava Rice and Sofia Mandt represented Waterloo Christian with rounds of 53 and 56, respectively.

Kylie Calderwood led the Redhawks and carded a round of 46 strokes. Larissa Morrison, Kensington Pick and Brooke Bradley carded rounds of 52, 53 and 56 to round out the Redhawks varsity scorers.

Kinsley Even and Danica Wrage also completed rounds for North Tama.

BOYS’ SOCCER

East 4, Charles City 2: The Trojans jumped on top of the Comets early and did not let up to earn their first win of the season.

East scored three goals in the first half while holding the Comets scoreless. The Trojans added an insurance goal in the second half. A Comets come back attempt fell short as Charles City managed two goals in the second half.

Davis Lopez Chajon and Isaac Lomas each recorded a pair of goals in the win for East which managed to put 11 shots on net in the contest.

Cedar Falls 1, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 0: A second half goal lifted the Tigers over the J-Hawks.

Cedar Falls managed just three shots on net, but its all the Tigers need to pick up the win.

With the win, the Tigers improve to 5-5 on the season.

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 3, West 2: The Wahawks managed a pair of goals in the second half to force overtime, but fell in the first overtime period as the Cougars escaped with a win.

Trailing 1-0 at halftime, West outscored the Cougars 2-1 in the second half to force overtime.

Isaac Kelgbeh and Adnan Dedic each scored once for the Wahawks. Aidin Bajramovic added one assist.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 3, Cedar Falls 2: A 1-0 halftime lead made the difference as the J-Hawks topped the Tigers, Thursday.

Jefferson scored the lone goal in the first half and managed to hold on despite a pair of second half goals from Cedar Falls, scoring a pair of its own to earn the win.

Ella Ubben led the Tigers with a goal and an assist while Olivia Flaherty added the second Cedar Falls marker.

Cedar Falls returns to action next Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. with a home contest against (3-5) Cedar Rapids Xavier at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex.

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 5, West 0: The Wahawks fell to 2-7 on the season with the shutout loss.

Janelle Minor recorded a hat trick to lead the Cougars in scoring. Dureti Ali added two goals.

The Wahawks will look to rebound next week as they host (5-3) Iowa City High on Tuesday at 6:45 at Memorial Stadium.

BOYS’ TENNIS

Cedar Rapids Prairie 6, West 3: The Wahawks managed two singles victories and a doubles in a loss to the Hawks, Thursday.

Nick Kacer-Reynolds won at the No. 2 doubles spot, 6-1, 6-3, and Joshua Lasley took the No. 5 spot, 6-3, 6-4.

In doubles, Lasley teamed up with Mason Reints for a win at the No. 3 doubles match. Lasley and Reints won 6-4, 6-4.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

West 5, Cedar Rapids Prairie 4: Three singles wins and two doubles wins propelled the Wahawks over the Hawks, Thursday.

Anna Christensen and Sedina Begic held down the top two singles matches for West. Christensen took the No. 1 spot, 6-4, 6-2. Begic took the No. 2 spot, 7-6(7-3), 6-4. Jessica Hageman won the No. 4 singles match, 6-3, 6-2.

In doubles, Christensen and Begic won the No. 1 spot, 6-1, 6-4. In the No. 2 doubles match, Avaya Burnside and Hageman won a marathon match, 6-7(5-7), 6-3(1-0), 10-5.