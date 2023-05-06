IOWA CITY — The Cedar Falls girls' soccer team (6-6) beat Iowa City Liberty (5-7) in come-from-behind fashion, Friday.

Trailing 1-0, Cedar Falls sophomore Zoe Zylstra tallied the equalizing goal.

After tying the game, Tigers junior Ella Ubben, a Northern Iowa commit, scored the game-winning goal to put Cedar Falls over the top.

With the win, Cedar Falls improves to .500 on the year with a 6-6 overall record.

The Tigers can build off their win in a pair of games next week. Cedar Falls first heads to Cedar Rapids Prairie (8-2) on Monday at 7:15 p.m. before hosting Wahlert Catholic (1-10) on Friday at 5 p.m.

BOYS' SOCCER

Iowa City Liberty 3, Cedar Falls 1: The Tigers (6-6) failed to complete a comeback against the Lightning (5-7), falling by two on Friday.

Iowa City Liberty scored a pair of first half goals to take a 2-0 lead into the break.

The Tigers responded with a goal in the second half, but the Lightning answered with a goal of their own to hold on for the 3-1 win.

The Tigers will get a chance to get back in the win column next week as Cedar Falls hosts Cedar Rapids Prairie (10-2) on Monday at 7 p.m. and travels to Dubuque to face Wahlert Catholic on Friday at 4:15 p.m.