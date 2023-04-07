WATERLOO – Molly Ratchford earned medalist honors with a two-over 37 Thursday as Cedar Falls won a triangular with Waterloo West and Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Irv Warren Memorial in girls’ golf action.

The Tigers finished with a round of 170, edging the Wahawks by 22 strokes.

Cedar Falls’ Taylor Urbanek was the runner-up medalist with a 39.

West was led by Ellyn Whittemore’s 44.

Boys’ golf

Columbus wins twice: The Sailors have scored triangular victories in each of their first two meets of the season.

Tuesday, Jackson Mudd shot a 39 to lead Columbus past AGWSR and Sumner-Fredericksburg. The Sailors shot 165 as a team to beat AGWSR by three strokes.

Thursday, Max Schuchmann had a 38 and Major Westoff a 39 to lead Columbus past Jesup and BCLUW. The Sailors carded a 159 to beat the J-Hawks by 21 strokes.

Boys’ tennis

CF EDGED: Cedar Rapids Xavier captured two of three doubles matches to top Cedar Falls, 5-4, in Thursday at the UNI Tennis Courts.

Cedar Falls got singles wins from junior Param Sampat, 6-2 6-0 over Charlie Legrand at No. 1 singles, and Ben Smalley, a freshmen, topped Jacob Schmit,6-2, 6-3) to win at No. 3.

Akshat Mehta won at No. 4 singles with a 2-6, 5-2 (10-3) win over Andrew Milleer.

Smalley and Mehta also won at No. 3 doubles, 6-4, 6-4, over Milleer and Quincey Johnson.

Girls’ soccer

Dike-New Hartford 3, Aplington-Parkersburg 1: Camille Landphair scored twice as the Wolverines edged the Falcons.

DNH also got a goal from Silvey Fuller, while Mallory Petersen and Shannon Moorman each recorded assists.

A-P’s goal came from senior Cadence Bertram.

Boys’ soccer

Aplington-Parkersburg 10, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0: Junior Walker Weedman scored five goals, and senior Rasmus Brandt had three as the Falcons rolled.

Brandt also had two assists, while Gavin Bernard had two goals and an assist.

Waverly-Shell Rock 4, New Hampton 3: Gavin Bienemann scored twice for the Go-Hawks who held off a strong second performance by the Chickasaws to win.

Gracham Bochmann and Andrew Mohan also scored for WSR, while New Hampton got two goals from Victor Montiel and another from Brian Perez, all second-half goals.

Hudson 6, Charles City 1: Five different Pirates scored as they improved to 3-0 with the win.

Slade Schneider had two goals, while Hudson also got tallies from Jackson Hiatt, Blake Carolan, Anderson Yoder, and Oswaldo Gomez.

Carolan also had two assists.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 4, North Fayette Valley 3: The Rebels scored three times in the first half before holding off the returning state qualifying TigerHawks in the second half.

Senior Tyler Nolder scored twice for G-R, while freshmen Aiden Betts and Hudson Clark also scored for the Rebels.

Prep girls’ track

West at Oskaloosa: Junior Alexa Zanders took fourth in the 200 to highlight the Wahawks performance Thursday.

Zanders finished in 27.81. Pella’s Jacie Trine won in 26.29.

West added a fifth place finish in the sprint medley and a fourth-place in the distance medley.

Results

Girls’ golf

Team Standings: 1. Cedar Falls 170, 2. Waterloo West 192, 3. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 267.

Medalist – Molly Ratchford (CF), 37. Runner-up: Taylor Urbanek (CF), 39.

Cedar Falls: Ratchford 37, Urbanek 39, Zoe Sexton 47, Elliot Victoria 47

Waterloo West: Ellyn Whittemore 44, Olivia Wittmayer 45, Grayson Nielsen 50, Ally Landers 53