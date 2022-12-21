High School Roundup: Cedar Falls boys slip past Western Dubuque

Cedar Falls weathered a tough second quarter to escape a road test against Western Dubuque with a seven-point win.

Senior forward Dallas Bear powered the Tigers with 17 points on 4-of-9 shooting from the perimeter. He added 8 rebounds as well.

Derek Woods went 3-of-4 from the field to add nine points and came away with three steals.

With the win, the Tigers improve to 3-2 on the season.

West 49, Wahlert 46: Trailing 39-38 with one quarter to go, Waterloo West outscored Wahlert Catholic 11-7 in the fourth quarter to nab its third win of the season.

Keishaun Pendleton scored 23 points to lead the Wahawks in scoring. Keadyn Leiss-Demus added 11 points and 9 rebounds.

Hudson 73, Union 54: All five Hudson starters scored in double figures as the Pirates improved to 4-3 with a 19-point win over Union.

Junior Camden Davis recorded 14 points and 12 rebounds to earn the double-double.

Junior Lyle Olsen added 12 points and eight rebounds.

Drew Hansen, Culin Ugrin and Kiean Crile contributed 14, 11 and 11, respectively.

Dunkerton 98, Don Bosco 52: Casey Gardner did Casey Gardner things as the Dunkerton Raiders dominated Don Bosco to improve to 8-0.

The senior guard scored 41 points on 17-of-27 shooting to go along with eight assists and six rebounds to lead the Raiders.

Senior Preston Gillespie added a double-double performance with 26 points and 11 rebounds.

Aplington-Parkersburg 67, South Hardin 57: The top-ranked Falcons struggled to create early separation before outpacing the Tigers for their sixth win to start the year.

Tied 26-26 at halftime, the Falcons outgunned South Hardin in the second half to earn a 10-point win.

Garrett Hempen led the way with 21 points while Gavin Thomas added 19 points and five rebounds.

Martez Wiggley scored 15 points and corralled nine rebounds off the bench.

Denver 59, AGWSR 49: Denver earned its third win of the season with a 10-point decision over the AGWSR Cougars.

Cougars senior Bradly Roder scored 24 points on 10-of-21 shooting and pulled down nine rebounds in the losing effort. Gabe Nederhoff added 15 points.

Tripoli 61, Nashua-Plainfield 57: The Panthers improved to 4-4 while the Huskies fell to 4-2 in the four-point decision, Tuesday night.

Senior Bo Harrington did everything he could to get the win for Nashua-Plainfield with 28 points and eight rebounds. Freshman Matthew Malven also added 10 points on 4-of-6 from the field in the loss.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Cedar Falls 54, Western Dubuque 50: The Tigers defended their home court and earned their fourth win of the season with a 54-50 win over Western Dubuque.

Junior Grace Knutson went off with 27 points to lead Cedar Falls in scoring.

Aniah Burks added a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds including eight offensive rebounds.

West 65, Wahlert 48: The Wahawks finished the 2022 portion of their schedule 8-0.

The top-ranked Wahawks got 23 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and four steals from Sahara Williams to beat the 11th-ranked Golden Eagles (3A).

Halli Poock had 22 points and three steals, while CeCe Moore had nine points, seven rebounds, six assists and six steals, additionally for West.

The Wahawks return to action Jan. 3 at home against Linn-Mar.

Hudson 55, Union 25: The Hudson Pirates improved to 6-3 with a 30-point win over NICL rival Union, Tuesday.

A trio of Pirates recorded double-double performances in the win.

Rhoades scored 25 points and collected 12 rebounds. McKenna added 13 points and 11 rebounds. Love rounded out the trio with 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Aplington-Parkersburg 51, South Hardin 40: An 18-point showing in the second quarter allowed the Falcons to nab their sixth win of the season, Tuesday.

Trailing 12-6 after one quarter of play, Aplington-Parkersburg jumped out to a 24-19 lead and never gave it back.

Senior Ellen Waller scored 19 points to lead the Falcons in scoring. Kendall Riherd recorded an all-around performance with 11 points, nine rebounds, five blocks and a steal.

Waverly-Shell Rock 55, Crestwood 40: The Go-Hawks overcame a four-point first quarter to grab a 15-point win over Crestwood and improve to 6-1 on the season.

Brenna Bodensteiner went 5-of-13 from three-point range to lead WSR with 21 points. Katelyn Eggena added 16 points on 7-of-15 shooting. Sydney Bienemann corralled 11 rebounds.

New Hampton 67, Charles City 21: The Chickasaws erupted for to take a 26-2 lead after the first quarter of action.

New Hampton did not let up on the Comets, securing the 46-point win.

Carlee Rochford led the game in scoring with 18 points on 7-of-16 shooting. The senior added six rebounds and six assists to cap off her night.

Molly Wegner added 13 points with a pair of three-pointers while Taylor Ries added 11 points on 4-of-8 from the field.

Decorah 59, Waukon 51: The Decorah Vikings overcame a first quarter deficit to improve to 8-2 on the season with an eight-point win over Waukon.

Yameen Whitsitt led the Vikings with 27 points while Breckan Stewart scored 15 points to lead the Indians.

BOYS' BOWLING

Cedar Falls 2931, Iowa City West 2375: The Tigers took down the Trojans thanks to a strong performance from Jacob Nickey.

Nickey rolled a series score of 410 and a high game of 227 to lead the Tigers. Jackson Satterlee also posted a strong performance with a series of 388 with a high game of 225.

The Tigers outscored City West 1035-757 in the second round baker rotation.

GIRLS' BOWLING

Cedar Falls 2540, Iowa City West 2199: The Tigers won both rounds of their matchup with the Trojans to come away with the win, Tuesday.

Anna Frahm recorded a series score of 466 with a high game of 259 to lead the Tigers and all competitors. Maggie Goodwin rolled a 205 high game and a 336 series to help propel Cedar Falls to the win.

In the second round baker rotation, Cedar Falls won all five games, outscoring the Trojans 899-655 to secure a win.