Cedar Falls improved to 5-2 overall with an impressive three-game sweep of Cedar Rapids Jefferson Tuesday in Mississippi Valley Conference volleyball action.

The Tigers allowed just 21 points to be scored by the J-Hawks as they won 25-11, 25-2, 25-8.

Paige Paup had 10 kills to lead Cedar Falls. Natalie Schmadeke added eight kills.

The Tigers had nine ace serves in the match with Brynn Bakula leading the way with three. Annistyn Wedgbury and Kennedy Krecklow each had two.

Columbus falls to No. 1 DNH: The Wolverines improved to 9-0 with a 25-15, 25-7, 25-9 sweep of the Sailors in Dike.

Jadyn Petersen had 18 kills and Payton Petersen had 15 as DNH hit .386 as a team in the match. Addy Joslin had 25 assists and Lucy Varney 16.

Claire McCumber had four ace serves, and Abby Jensen three.

Wahawks run to second at Oelwein Invitational: Presley Berns was sixth and Ben Ritter ninth as Waterloo West was the runner-up at the 15-team invitational.

Berns crossed in 17 minutes, 36.16 seconds, while Ritter finished in 17:43.15.

Center Point-Urbana won the team title with 69 points. West finished with 95.

Oelwein’s Conall Sauser was the individual medalist as he won in 16.44.01 seconds, just. 50 seconds faster than Wapsie Valley’s Aidan Shannon. Denver’s Neal Pinter was fourth in 16:54.82.

In the girls’ race, Denver had four runners finish in the Top 20 as the Cyclones edged Sumner-Fredericksburg, 83 to 86, to win the team title.

Reeve Ristau was Denver’s top finishers coming in 14th in 21 minutes 30.79 seconds. Avery Trunkhill took 16th.

Sumner-Fredericksburg was led by Hillary Trainor’s runner-up finish. Trainor crossed the finish line in 19:14.56. North Linn’s Meghan Wheatley won in 18:48.61.

Union’s Amilia Condon was fourth, and Waterloo West’s Nakia Olivierre was fifth in 20:46.33.

Regents run at Williamsburg: In the girls’ race, Waterloo Christian’s Eve Duppong as 26th in 25:07.7 at the Williamsburg Invitational Tuesday.

The Regent boys were led by freshman Gerrit Vande Haar’s 50th place finish in 20:31.0.