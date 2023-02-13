MARSHALLTOWN – By a 37-pin margin the Waterloo West girls’ bowling team qualified for the state tournament Monday at a regional qualifier.

The Wahawks finished with the top score in the Marshalltown Regional with 2,816 pins, topping Ottumwa (2,779).

In the three game set, West fired an incredible 1,021 meaning its five bowlers averaged 204.2.

The Wahawks were led by Sydney Wilson who fired a 654 series, including a 243 game.

Ainslee McConaughy added a 652 with games 226, 211 and 215, while Samantha Camilo had a 626.

West will compete in the team event at Cadillac on Feb. 23, and Wilson, McConaughy and Camilo will compete in the individual tournament on Feb. 21 at Maple Lanes.

In Waterloo in a 2A regional at Cadillac XBC, Waterloo East’s Kadence Hyde qualified with a 566 series. She had a high game of 202.

In Class 1A, Charles City’s Claire Girkin and Isabel Crawford each qualified at Cadillac XBC.

Girkin rolled a 233 opening game as part of a 613 series, while Crawford had a high game of 203 to go with her 560 series.

The 1A team event is Monday, Feb. 21 at Cadillac and individual meet is aday later at Maple Lanes. Class 2A team is Feb. 22 at Cadillac and switches to Maple Lanes on Feb. 23 for individual competition.