West Branch edges Grundy Center for 2A state golf championship
top story
2A BOYS' STATE GOLF

West Branch edges Grundy Center for 2A state golf championship

FORT DODGE – One stroke was all the separated West Branch and Grundy Center for the Class 2A boys’ state team golf championship Friday at Fort Dodge’s Lakeside Municipal Golf Course.

In perhaps the most competitive team race in state history, Grundy Center trailed West Branch by one stroke after Thursday's opening round and each school tied with a 323 to barely overtake opening-day leader Lake Mills. West Branch finished with a championship score of 644 (321-323), while Grundy Center ended at 645 (322-323). Lake Mills was third at 646.

Hudson recorded the lowest score from Friday’s competition of 321. The Pirates were fourth in the overall team race at 653.

Individually, Dyersville Beckman’s Nathan Offerman went low with a 70 and passed eight golfers that entered Friday’s round ahead of him to secure the state medalist honor at 149 (79-70). Grundy Center’s Ashton Martens also improved upon his first round score and finished runner-up with a 151 (78-73).

Dexter Whitehill of Grundy Center along with Hudson’s Caleb Ham and Jacob Wiersma were part of a four-way tie for seventh place with 36-hole totals of 156.

Colin Gordon (80-87 – 167) and Ben Wegmann (87-87 – 174) rounded out team scoring for the Spartans. Hudson’s Levi Budreau (171) and Sam Hansen (172) contributed to the Pirates’ team total.

Ashton Martens 2021

Martens

 Courtesy Photo

2A state golf

At Lakeside Municipal Golf Course, Fort Dodge

TEAM STANDINGS – 1. West Branch 321-323 – 644, 2. Grundy Center 322-323 – 645, 3. Lake Mills 319-327 – 646, 4. Hudson 332-321 – 653, 5. Boyden-Hull 333-329 – 662, 6. Carroll Kuemper 341-325 – 666, 7. Western Christian 343-325 – 668, 8. Dyersville Beckman 342-332 – 674, 9. Emmetsburg 343-343 – 686.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS – 1. Nathan Offerman (Beckman) 79-70 – 149, 2. Ashton Martens (Grundy Center) 78-73 – 151, 3. Bob Ryan (Tipton) 76-76 – 152, T4. Bennett Berger (Lake Mills) 76-78 – 154, T4. Drew Van Roekel (Boyden-Hull) 73-81 – 154.

