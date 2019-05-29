{{featured_button_text}}
Dike-New Hartford's Morgan Weber and New Hampton won Class 2A girls' state golf championships Wednesday at Ames Golf and Country Club.

Weber trailed New Hampton's Allison Nuss by two strokes after the suspended opening round was completed Wednesday morning, then put together a round of 74 to edge Nuss by a stroke for the title.

Nuss didn't have to settle for second-best in the team competition as her Chickasaws dominated with a 59-stroke victory over Okoboji. Morgan Nuss added a 164 (84-80) that was good for a share of fifth place while Emma Ewert tied for ninth at 167 (84-83).

Sumner-Fredericksburg's Sydney Rhea also shared fifth place at 164 (81-83) while Molly Fereday of Waterloo Columbus tied for 22nd at 182 (91-91).

In the Class 4A tournament at Coldwater Golf Links in Ames, Cedar Falls was fourth at 674 as West Des Moines Valley rode Paige Hoffman's medalist score of 137 (68-69) to the team title.

Megan Sawyer of Cedar Falls tied for fifth at 155 (81-74) and Amara Lytle finished eighth at 158 (78-80) to lead the way.

Algona Garrigan (727) was the champion in Class 1A at American Legion Golf Course in Marshalltown. East Buchanan was third (750) and Grundy Center fifth (763).

Alta-Aurelia's Annika Patton was the individual winner at 148 (78-70) while top area finishes included a share of 10th by Katie Gee of East Buchanan (86-88 - 174), 15th by Grundy Center's Lauren Dirks (91-91 - 182) and 18th by Tripoli's Morgan Moeller (92-92 - 184).

The Class 3A team champion at Otter Creek Golf Course in Ankeny was Dubuque Wahlert with a score of 653. Humboldt was second at 701, and the medalist was Gilbert's Britta Snyder with a seven-under par 135 (70-65).

Sports Editor

Sports Editor for The Courier

