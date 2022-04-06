Union Community ‘group of guys’ approach season with state title aspirations

The Union Community boy’s golf team hit the links for the first time in the 2022 season on Tuesday.

The Knights hosted the Denver Cyclones in a dual meet at the La Porte City Golf Course on a windy, rainy afternoon which saw a number of local events cancelled.

Despite the conditions, the Knights and Cyclones managed to complete a full nine-hole meet with the Knights picking up the win, 164-169.

Union junior Mack Schmitz earned medalist honors as he completed the round four over par with 39 strokes.

A trio of seniors rounded out the Knights top four as Josef Schmitz carded a round of 40 strokes, TJ Freeland recorded 42 strokes and Jackson Slater finished his day with 43 strokes.

Union head coach Ryan Slater said his squad features a veteran group of golfers with unfinished business.

“It is a pretty experienced crew,” Slater said. “We have three seniors and three juniors that are starting who missed a year because of COVID. So, they are a little younger than their years, but last year we had a pretty good season that did not end as well as we wanted it to.”

Ryan said the end to last season helped set up the goals for the Knights heading into this season.

“I am really looking forward to bouncing back this year and having a strong season and doing well in the postseason,” Slater said.

Slater’s son, senior Jackson Slater, also pointed to last season as a motivator for the Knights.

’”Last year we fumbled the bag and did not get to state,” Jackson said. “So, we are going to have to go top two in our district, get to state and see what we can do from there.”

However, despite their lofty aspirations, Jackson said the Knights do not see themselves as golfers.

“[This team is] a lot of guys who are not up tight, a lot of guys who like to mess around, make jokes, have fun,” Jackson said. “We are not really golfers, but we hit the hell out of the ball.”

When asked what draws the Knights to the sport, if they do not consider themselves golfers, Jackson pointed to the infectious fun and challenging nature of the sport.

“It is a fun sport,” Jackson said. “It gets in your mind. You get pissed off, you get happy. You are all over the place.”

In their first action of the season, the Knights got a taste of the challenging side of golf. Rainy and windy conditions forced both teams to bear down and grit their teeth as they fought the conditions.

However, Jackson said the weather provided a beneficial look at the type of conditions the Knights can expect the remainder of the season.

“Most of golf is just cold, crappy, windy weather,” Jackson said. “We felt just fine in this weather. Scores were a little a high…”

Union Community will be back in action on Thursday, April 5 at 4:15 p.m. with the Hudson Triangular at the Town & Country Golf Club in Grundy Center.

