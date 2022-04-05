Union Community beats Denver on rainy day in La Porte City

The Union Community Knights narrowly beat the Denver Cyclones 164-169 as rainy, windy conditions challenged the entire field, Tuesday.

In the Knights first taste of action this season, Mack Schmitz earned medalist honors after finishing four strokes over par.

The junior carded a nine-hole round of 39 strokes to beat teammate, and brother, Josef Schmitz and Denver senior Mitchell Devries by one stroke.

As noted, Knights senior Josef Schmitz carded a round of 40 strokes. TJ Freeland finished third for Union with a total score of 42 strokes.

Senior Jackson Slater rounded out the Knights’ top four with a score of 43 strokes.

As a team, the Knights turned in a score of 164 strokes.

For the Cyclones, senior Mitchell DeVries led the way with a score of 40 strokes.

Clayton Liddle and Ashton Gonnerman tied for second place with 42 strokes apiece while Creyton Buhr carded a score of 45 strokes.

The Cyclones scored 169 strokes as a team.

On a day which saw a number of cancellations around the area, Union Community head coach Ryan Slater said he was ready for his team’s season to get underway.

“We have been wanting to get off and running,” Slater said.

Union Community will be back in action on Thursday, April 5 at 4:15 p.m. with the Hudson Triangular at the Town & Country Golf Club in Grundy Center.

The Denver Cyclones will head home to host the Sumner-Fredericksburg Cougars in a dual meet on Thursday, April 5 at 4 p.m.

