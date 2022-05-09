Sumner-Fredericksburg's Bolte, Grundy Center claim NICL titles

WATERLOO — Girl’s golf teams from 16 area schools battled wind gusts up to 40 mph and the hottest day of the spring in the North Iowa Cedar League Conference meet, Monday.

Sumner-Fredericksburg freshman Chloe Bolte, who holds the best 18-hole average in Class 2A, managed the conditions best claiming medalist honors, while Grundy Center captured the team title.

Bolte won medalist honors with a round of 78 strokes, six over par. Her round included one birdie on the 452-yard, Par-5 fifth hole. The top golfer in the Cougars’ lineup, Bolte said the position comes with expectations, but added it is nothing she cannot handle.

“There is a lot of expectations to live up to,” Bolte said. “But, not as much as I have experienced in previous tournaments.”

Bolte said the key to her strong performance lied in finding a happy medium.

“Just kind of finding the happy medium between if I am pushing them right, pushing left,” Bolte said. “Keeping things in the middle, staying below the hole, not three-putting and not having any double bogeys.”

The freshman also added that she possessed a significant level of familiarity with Irv Warren after playing the course numerous times in the past.

“[I am] very comfortable with the course,” Bolte said. “I feel like I know where the best spots to play are and where I want to end up.”

The Grundy Center came out on top in the team race with a combined score of 381 strokes. Sumner-Fredericksburg was second at 393.

Junior Abbie Lindeman led the Spartans with an 86, earning runner-up medalist honors.

“Honestly, trying to have fun,” Lindeman said. “For me, when everything is super serious…that can be super overwhelming. I just know that whatever I am going to do today is okay.”

Junior Brylee Hoeg finished one-stroke behind Lindeman with a score of 87. Junior Avery Dirks and Senior Bailey Reding rounded out the Spartans varsity squad with scores of 97 and 111, respectively.

Grundy Center head coach Heather Gutknecht was happy with how her team handled the adverse conditions and strong competition.

“When you think of a 16-team meet versus an 8-team meet, there is a little more pressure there,” Gutknecht said. “The idea of mentally being able to struggle through that and get over those nerves is actually the biggest thing we are going to be able to take away.”

Gutknecht added that the conditions present on Monday offer the Spartans their first chance to battle heat which she feels makes them prepared for any weather the postseason can bring.

“Anytime you can practice a condition, you are going to be better off,” Gutknecht said. “Being able to see a versatile spring gives us a good idea of the different challenge we face. So, I actually feel more prepared for postseason this year than in the past.”

Columbus Catholic senior Molly Fereday was fourth with an 89. The Sailors finished third as a team.

Following the conclusion of the tournament, Jesup athletic director Joe Smeins, the tournament host, said he thought the meet went well and that they had chosen the right location for it.

“It was a great setup for the girls,” Smeins said. “We thought it was a perfect place to host for the first time...I think it went smooth and a lot of good playing by the girls, today.”

NICL girls’ golf championships

Team Standings: 1. Grundy Center 381, 2. Sumner-Fredericksburg 393, 3. Columbus Catholic 417, 4. Dike-New Hartford 419, 5. Oelwein 429, 6. Denver 436, 7. BCLUW 437, 8. Wapsie Valley 456, 9. South Hardin 471, 10. East Marshall 475, 11. Union 490, 12. Hudson 524, 13. AGWSR 528, 14. Jesup 565

Top-15 Individuals: 1. Chloe Bolte (S-F), 78, 2. Abbie Lindeman (Grundy Center), 86, 3. Brylee Hoeg (Grundy Center), 87, 4. Molly Fereday (Columbus), 89, 5. Jillian Beuter (DNH), 95, 6. Kendall Riherd (AP), 96, 7. Avery Dirks (Grundy Center), 97, 8. Anna Syharath (DNH), 98, 9. Sydney Anderson (BCLUW), 98, 10. Brooklynn Backoff (BCLUW), 99, 11. Zoey Reisner (Oelwein), 101, 12. Lydia Imbrogno (Wapsie), 101, 13. Maryn Bixby (DNH), 101, 14. Katie Reno (S-F), 102, 15. Hannah Patrick (Oelwein), 102.

