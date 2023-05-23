AMES – Grundy Center freshmen Judd Jirovsky blew away the field to capture the Class 2A individual state golf championship Tuesday at Coldwater Links Golf Club.

Jirovsky took a commanding lead on Monday when he shot an incredible 8-under 63 to take an eight-stroke lead and he never looked back.

He followed up with a final round 68 to finish 11-under to win by 11 strokes over Axton Miller of OABCIG, who shot 6-under Tuesday.

Jirovsky’s two-round score is now the all-time best in Iowa prep championship history as his total score of 131 is the lowest since the state moved to a 36-hole format in 1975.

Oelwein’s Brandon Tournier carded a 3-under 68 Tuesday to finish third, 12 strokes back at 143.

In addition to his medalist honors, Jirovsky led the Spartans to their fourth overall state team title adding to the championships the program won in 2003, 2005 and 2018.

Grundy Center finished with a score of 597 which was 14 better than Dyersville Beckman.

Preston Martens took 17th for Grundy Center with rounds of 79 and 75.

The Spartans championship team also included Eli Wegmann, Tate Jirovsky, Ben Wegmann and Sully Dirks.

Hudson, the defending champion, was third, seven strokes back of Beckman. The Pirates were led by senior Caleb Ham who shot rounds of 75 and 73 to finish sixth overall. Oliver Thompson tied for ninth after back-to-back scores of 75. Brady Hansen finished tied for 19th after rounds of 75 and 80.

Additional players for Hudson were Drew Hansen, Culin Ugrin and Andrew Guadian.

In Class 1A at Ames Golf and Country Club, Mikey Takacs of Iowa City Regina and Keith Thompson of Hamburg tied for medalist honors with identical scores of 148. Thompson shot a -1 under 70 over the final round.

North Butler’s Nolan Reser tied for fifth with a two-round score of 154 – 79-75.

AGWSR took ninth as a team with a score of 692. The Cougars were led by Gabe Nederhoff in 26th. Nederhoff carded rounds of 85 and 84.

Hillcrest Academy edged West Fork by five strokes to win, 650-655.

In Class 3A at Veenker, Washington’s Roman Roth led wire-to-wire to earn medalist honors after rounds of 73 and 70. He beat MOC-Floyd Valley’s Davis Korver by eight strokes.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL’s Michael Showalter tied for 50th as he had rounds of 84 and 96.

MOC-Floyd Valley won the team title by 14 strokes over Knoxville, 629 to 643.

Waverly-Shell Rock finished sixth as the Go-Hawks shot 19 strokes better on Tuesday than they did during the opening round Monday.

Wes Hubbard and Luke Frazell tied for 15th for WSR. Hubbard carded rounds of 80 and 80, while Frazell scored an 83 and a 77.

Tyler Gade, Caden Hotz, Josh Arthur, and Noah Frazell also participated for the Go-Hawks.

Boys’ state tennis

Branum into semifinals: Top-seeded Caden Branum of Decorah rolled into the Class 1A state semifinals Tuesday at Byrnes Park Tennis Center in Waterloo.

Branum opened with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Andrew Lawrence before topping Cedar Rapids Xavier’s Ryan Schmit, 7-5, 6-2 in the quarterfinals.

Branum advances to face North Polk’s Easton Moon in the semifinals.

Aplington-Parkersburg’s Tate Neymeyer won his opening match 2-6, 6-1, 6-2 over Evan Timmerman of Southwest Valley, before dropping a 6-2, 6-0 decision to Ethan Moon of North Polk.

Neymeyer still advanced to day two with a chance to play back for third.

In 1A doubles action, Waverly-Shell Rock duo Benny Ramker and Luca Myers have advanced to the semifinals.

The fourth-seeded Go-Hawks dropped the Fairfield team of Garrett Flanagan and Jace Hannes, 6-3, 6-0 in the opening round before beating Michael Meis and Evan Pratt of LeMars, 6-4, 6-1 in the quarterfinals.

Ramaker and Myers will face top-seeded Jack Briggs and Joshua Roozeboom of Pella in the semifinals.

Unseeded Decorah duo Daniel Skrade and Landon Baker upset third-seeded Owen Kierscht and Riley DeWitt of Spencer, 6-3, 6-3, in the opening round before beating a team from Glenwood, 6-2, 6-2, to advance to the semifinals.

The Grundy Center team of Tanner Laube and Jaren Lauver lost their opening match,but rebounded in the consolation bracket to beat Flanagan and Hannes of Fairfield, 6-7, 6-2, 10-5 to remain alive.