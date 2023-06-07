BOONE – Clear Lake duo Meghan DeLong and Elijah Anderson captured the Class 1A state co-ed golf tournament Tuesday at Cedar Pointe Golf Course.

DeLong and Anderson carded a score of 76 to edge teammates Rebecca DeLong and Taylor Plagge as well as Sumner-Fredericksburg team Chloe Bolte and Jaymison Howard by two strokes.

New Hampton’s Lauren Nuss and Adam Ewart were third with a 79.

Rounding out the top 10 were New Hampton’s Kinsli Dahl and Jack Shawver who were ninth with an 81. The Grundy Center team of Abby Lindeman and Judd Jirovsky were 10th with an 82.

In Class 2A at Veenker in Ames, Marshalltown’s Natalie Henson and Ryan Schmit won with a score of 74. They were three shots better than Cedar Rapids Washington’s Jane Petersen and Ben Blocklinger.

Waverly-Shell Rock’s Mady Mummelthei and West Hubbard were ninth with an 83, while Go-Hawks Brenna Bodensteiner and luke Frazel finished 11th with an 84.

Finishing 30th with a score of 93 was Waterloo West’s Greyson Nielsen and Fletcher Gerrans.