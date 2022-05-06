Spartans win as 16 schools, 95 golfers battle it out for NICL crown in Cedar Falls

The sight at Pheasant Ridge Golf Course looked “Major-esque,” as 16 schools and 95 student-athletes partook in an 18-hole tournament Wednesday.

Dubbed the North Iowa Cedar League “Mega Meet,” organizers moved things up to Wednesday due to rain in the forecast for Thursday.

That decision seemed to pay off as golfers found favorable weather with a slight wind and sun, although the course was somewhat soft.

Union head golf coach Ryan Slater said in an email his school, which was the host school for the tournament, felt the meet “went on without a hitch.”

Grundy Center emerged victorious with a season low for an 18-hole round.

The Spartans shot 303 as a team, beating the second-place Hudson Pirates by 19 strokes.

Senior Ashton Martens carded the best round for the Spartans and earned medalist honors as the top overall player in the tournament. Martens shot a round of 73, one over par. He recorded three birdies and only four bogies in route to the first place finish.

Narrowly behind Martens, senior Dexter Whitehill finished in second for Grundy Center and tied for third overall with a score of 75, three over par. He secured two birdies, including a two-stroke performance on the 16th hole.

In third place for the Spartans and tied for fifth overall, junior Ben Wegmann carded a round of 76, four over par. He added one birdie with a three-stroke performance on the 11th hole.

Freshman Preston Martens rounded out the varsity scorers for Grundy Center with a score of 79. He wrapped up his day with birdie on the 18th hole to finish in 10th place overall.

Despite not counting for the team score, the remaining varsity players for the Spartans both finished in the top 30 as sophomore Colin Gordon finished in a tie for 15th place and senior Tanner Hoeg tied for 28th. They shot rounds of 82 and 85, respectively.

Grundy Center head coach Dennis Dirks lauded the depth of his team.

“When you look at the awards ceremony here, we had five of the 15 medals handed out,” Dirks said. “You would think we would do well, and we did well.”

Martens also noted the impact that the depth.

“It is really a confidence booster going into the postseason,” Martens said. “Knowing if you have a bad day, someone is going to have your back.”

Dirks credited his team’s commitment for their strong performance.

“I have a group of kids that just love the game of golf,” Dirks said. “They were well prepared for this tournament. They have had a really good season up to this point.”

He also credited the golf community in Grundy Center for fostering a love of the game and its willingness to help the golf program at Grundy Center High School.

“We have the support of the parents, we have support of the clubhouse and we have support of the golfing members at Grundy Center,” Dirks said. “They love seeing the kids out on the golf course. Because of that, we have, over the years, had some really nice players come out of Grundy Center.”

Dirks added, with a smile, “They just come up through the ranks and it seems like my job is so easy.”

Despite the strong performance, Dirks said his team will continue improving toward its ultimate goal of a state title.

“These kids will keep working,” Dirks said. “They are not satisfied with what happened today. They will keep working.”

According to Martens, a second-place finish at the state tournament, in which Grundy Center fell one stroke shy of a championship, motivates the Spartans.

“Walking away from Lakeside last year, we knew that we wanted to take home the big trophy this year,” Martens said.

Hudson finished in second place in the team race with a combined score of 322 strokes.

Junior Caleb Ham recorded the best round for the Pirates with a score of 75, three over par. He recorded two birdies with both coming on the back nine to finish in a tie for third overall.

Two other Pirates finished in the top 15 as senior Levi Budreau landed in a tie for 13th with a score of 81 and junior Drew Hansen tied for 15th with a score of 82.

Brady Hansen and Oliver Thompson tied for fourth on the Pirates, carding rounds of 84.

Following the conclusion of the meet, Hudson head coach Jeff Curley said the Pirates like where they are heading into the postseason.

“The mood of our team is in good spirits after today,” Curley said. “Second place out of 16 teams is a good day. We are gearing up for postseason. … We really feel like our team is in a good place.”

Curley also said the Pirates possess a high level of confidence with a sectional meet on the horizon next week.

“We just really like our squad right now,” Curley said. “We have depth. … The kids are playing with confidence, and most importantly our kids are having fun.”

The Pirates did not shirk tradition, and headed to Wendy’s for a team dinner following Wednesday’s competition.

Union finished in third place as a team with a score of 334 strokes. Mack Schmitz led the way with a score of 80 followed by Ty Lorenzen with 83, Timothy Freeland with 85 and Joe Bistline and Josef Schmitz with 86.

Aplington-Parkersburg finished in fourth place with a score of 334 strokes. Will Steege led the Falcons with a round of 80 followed by Jace Pruisner with 83, Caleb Campbell with 84 and Kale Riherd with 87.

Denver finished in fifth place as Clayton Liddle led the Cyclones with a runner-up performance of 74 strokes, two over par. His round included two birdies on holes four and eight.

Mitchell Devries with a score of 87, Conner Wurzer with an 88 and Creyton Buhr with an 89 represented the remaining three varsity scorers for Denver.

Full Team Results

1) Grundy Center 303

2) Hudson 322

3) Union 334

4) Aplington Parkersburg 334

5) Denver 338

6) Dike New-Hartford 338

7) Columbus Catholic 340

8) Jesup 342

9) AGWSR 348

10) Oelwein 350

11) Wapsie Valley 361

12) BCLUW 362

13) East Marshall 398

14) Sumner-Fredericksburg 400

15) South Hardin 402

16) Gladbrook-Reinbeck 469

All-Conference (Top 15)

1) Ashton Martens (Grundy Center) 73

2) Clayton Liddle (Denver) 74

3) Caleb Ham (Hudson) 75

4) Dexter Whitehill (Grundy Center) 75

5) Ben Wegmann (Grundy Center) 76

6) Daniel Stahl (AGWSR) 76

7) Brandon Tournier (Oelwein) 77

8) Jack Miller (Jesup) 77

9) Carson Costello (Dike-New Hartford) 78

10) Preston Martens (Grundy Center) 79

11) Will Steege (Aplington Parkersburg) 80

12) Mack Schmitz (Union) 80

13) Levi Budreau (Hudson) 81

14) Ethan Anderson (Oelwein) 81

15) Colin Gordon (Grundy Center) 82

