Short game improvement allows Gerrans to place top-10

MASON CITY – When the ball-striking wasn't up to Fletcher Gerrans' liking on Monday afternoon, he turned to his short game.

Usually, that's not the case.

"The last thing I thought would be an issue today was ball-striking," Waterloo West's top golfer said. "Just got to work around it."

His chipping and putting allowed Gerrans to record his third straight round in the 80s, his latest 18-hole round of an 85 placed him eighth on the individual leaderboard at the Mark Mann Invite held at Mason City Country Club.

The Wahawks fired a new season-best team score of 366 that placed them third in the seven-team field. Marshalltown, paced my medalist Ryan Schmit, won the team race with a 335.

Des Moines Roosevelt (350) finished 16 shots clear of West.

"As a team, we work on our short game a lot, that's been really good for us," Gerrans said. "That's what I work on more than anything. My short game saved me a few today."

Gerrans' front nine featured three bogeys, one birdie and one double bogey. He parred the Par-5 10th and Par-14 13th, then his score kept increasing each hole.

He recorded a pair of double bogeys and the rest of the holes were bogeys. Players mentioned how difficult the rough was after rain came through the area over the last couple of days.

Gerrans was one of the guys that discussed the thick grass.

"The course was definitely playing tough," he said. "It was really shaggy. It is playable, obviously."

The Wahawks Nos. 4 and 5 golfers – Garrett Stangl and Jesse Alcorn – each carded a 93. Their usual No. 2 golfer Brody Schmidt was assessed a two-stroke penalty over the course of five holes for having too many clubs in his bag.

So after initially firing an 85 that would have placed him with Gerrans in the top-10, he recorded a 95 to round out West's low-four.

"We're still trying to have a decent year," Gerrans said. "We've already gotten better as a team."

Waterloo East placed sixth in the team race with a team stroke total of 389. Its No. 4 golfer Brayden Peters made his season debut with an 18-hole round of 92.

Peters shot 46 on the front and 46 on the back. Seniors Ethan Yu (98) and Bryce Borseth (99) finished second and third, respectively for the Trojans. Eric Yu and Jonah Helmrichs each scored a 100.