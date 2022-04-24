Sailing to success: Columbus' Fereday putting bow on storied prep career

Columbus Catholic girl’s golf coach Adam Hoefer still remembers a conversation between himself and senior star Molly Fereday at the class 2A regional final at the Legend Trail Golf Club her freshman year.

“We stepped up on whatever hole it was at [Aplington-Parkersburg],” Hoefer said. “I said ‘Molly, we are going for it.’”

That conversation, according to Hoefer, set the precedent for the next four years of her prep golf career.

“Pretty much from then on, you have been able to ask Molly to do whatever she wants on the golf course,” Hoefer said. “She just does it. So, challenging her to realize how good she is has been the challenge over the last few years.”

Since that conversation her freshman season, Fereday has competed in two class 2A state tournaments and finished in fourth place during her junior season.

In all likelihood, she would have turned in a strong performance her sophomore year if not for the COVID pandemic ending the season prematurely.

Hoefer’s conversation may have set the precedent, but it was the work ethic of the senior that has allowed her to continue improving the coach said.

“I can talk pretty highly of Molly,” Hoefer said. “Hard worker in the game of golf…everything you would want out of a team leader, has been since midway through freshman year when we moved her up to number one and said ‘you belong here.’”

In the number one spot, Fereday said there exists an added pressure and demand to improve and perform at your very best, but there is also the chance to compete with the best of the best.

“I think there is definitely a target on my back, just as I have done with many other golfers that have inspired me throughout my high school career,” Fereday said. “There is a name you want to beat when you show up to a tournament. I think for me, this year, it is important that I keep those expectations, but also play to my own ability.”

Set to enroll at the University of Notre Dame, Fereday did not allow the pressure and demands of playing in the number one spot to stop her from achieving as much success in the classroom as on the course.

“Academically, you not only have to worry about Molly, you know she is…going to be at the top of the class,” Hoefer said. “Notre Dame does not accept anything other than the best.”

According to Fereday, she learned a way to balance school and athletics early to allow her to find high levels of success in both.

“Over the past 4 years, I have definitely had to learn a balance,” Fereday said. “So, being able to find that balance in my life has been really important to excelling in the classroom and on the course.”

On a normal day, Fereday said she finishes her school first and then heads out to work on her game.

“Finding a good way to practice for me was getting my homework done and then coming out here and doing what I can do,” Fereday said.

According to Hoefer, what Fereday can do during a live practice not only includes improving her own ability, but also serving as a de facto assistant coach for the Sailors girl’s team.

“When it comes to practice time, she is not only working hard, she is also helping other girls get better,” Hoefer said. “On a team where we are awfully young, that is huge to have a great player and a great assistant coach at the same time.”

When asked why she stepped up into that role, the senior said she felt her experience necessitated it.

“I have played golf for a long time,” Fereday said. “Coming here as a freshman, I did not want to exceed my leadership role, but I saw that, with girl’s golf…not being as popular as basketball or volleyball, there was an opportunity for me to step up and be the leader that I knew I needed to be. Over the past four years, I have had the opportunity to grow into that role.”

Over the last four years, Fereday impacted Columbus Catholic High School in a way which will not be soon forgotten.

Over the next month, Fereday gets the opportunity to cement her legacy. The work still needs to be done to cap it off strong, but Hoefer has a prediction on how things will shake out.

“I do not think there is any better out there,” Hoefer said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0