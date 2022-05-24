Prep Roundup: Hudson leads after first round of Boys’ Class 2A State Golf

AMES — The Hudson boys’ golf team finished last season with a fourth place at the state meet and motivated to return stronger.

With four varsity players returning, the Pirates set lofty goals heading into the 2022 season.

Pirates head coach Jeffrey Curley previously told The Courier his team had “goals to get back [to state] and try to have a good finish.”

Through first round of the 2A boys’ state meet at the Coldwater Golf Links in Ames, the Pirates finished in a tie for first place with a team score of 309, 25 over par.

According to Curley, the Pirates take a relaxed demeanor into the second round on Tuesday.

“The mood of the team is kind of like they have been all year,” Curley said. “Just feeling relaxed and comfortable. I feel like they are in a good place. It is good to see them…come out and perform well on a challenging course.”

Tied for sixth, junior Caleb Ham leads the Pirates after recording an 18-hole score of 74 strokes, three over par. Ham started his day off strong with birdies on his first and third holes.

Curley said he was proud of Ham’s strong first round, especially on as challenging a course as Coldwater.

“Caleb has been really strong for us all season,” Curley said. “On a golf course that has link style…Caleb kept a round together really well all day and turned in his best 18-hole score of the year so far.”

Sophomore Oliver Thompson sits in second on Hudson after one round. He carded a round of 76 which puts him in a tie for 10th.

Sophomore Brady Hansen and senior Levi Budreau round out the varsity four for Hudson with scores of 79 and 80, respectively.

Juniors Drew Hansen and Andrew Gaudian also competed for Hudson on Monday with rounds of 84 and 92, respectively.

With the end of the season upon them, Curley said he instructed his team to maintain a proper focus ahead of the final round on Tuesday.

“Our message in postseason has been to focus on our two main opponents…the golf course and our own mindsets,” Curley said. “That is really our message when we wrapped up this afternoon…Play the golf course and manage your mind.”

He added that, as is team tradition, the Pirates stopped at Wendy’s Monday and will make another stop at the chain before heading home on Tuesday.

“However our boys golf tomorrow, we will definitely hit Wendy’s again,” Curley said. “It is a tradition. Part of our tradition, with this particular team, we stick together on our good and days that maybe are not so good. We are excited about playing golf…on a course that we are becoming more comfortable with and, certainly, looking forward to some Wendy’s as well.”

Defending champ, WSR senior leads 3A with big round:

Waverly-Shell Rock’s Hogan Hansen, the defending 3A state champion, blistered the course at Veenker to the tune of 3-under.

The Iowa commit’s 69 leads the 3A individual field by four strokes with 18 holes to play.

Charles City senior Trevor White is tied for seventh after carding a 78.

Girls’ tennis

Columbus advances to program’s 34th final four: The Columbus girls’ tennis team defeated the Decorah Vikings, 5-0, to advance to the semifinals of the Class 1A team tournament, Monday.

The Sailors won five of the six matches in two sets. The number six match did not finish.

For the 34th time in their history, the Sailors will appear in the semifinals of the team tournament which will be in Des Moines on Wednesday, June 1.

Results

CLASS 1A (Ames Golf & Country Club):

Team Standings: 1. Lake Mills, 338, 2. Akron-Westfield, 352, 3. East Buchanan, 359, 4. North Butler, 367, 5. English Valleys, 374, 6. Don Bosco, 376, 7. Fremont-Mills, 382, 8. Wapello, 385

Top-5 Individuals: 1. Bennett Berger (Lake Mills), 76, 2. Tim Castle (Newman Catholic), 78, 3. Mason Laven (St. Mary’s), 79, 4. Daniel Stahl (AGWSR), 81, 5. Emerson Pratt (Kingsley-Pierson), 83

CLASS 2A (Coldwater Golf Links):

Team Standings: T1. Hudson, 309, T1. Beckman Catholic, 309, 3. Des Moines Christian, 311, 4. West Branch, 313, 5. Western Christian, 314, 6. Boyden-Hull, 316, 7. Grundy Center, 320, 8. Osage, 321

Top-5 Individuals: 1. Jake Weissenburger (Des Moines Christian), 69, 2. Luke Harwick (Beckman Catholic), 71, T3. Clayton Liddle (Denver), 72, T3. Axton Miller (OABCIG), 72 5. Drew Van Roekel (Boyden-Hull), 73

