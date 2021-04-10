 Skip to main content
Prep roundup: Columbus golf, tennis win tournaments; West soccer wins Hudson Classic
METRO PREP ROUNDUP

VAN HORNE - The Waterloo Columbus girls' golf team edged Vinton-Shellsburg by three strokes for a championship Saturday in the weather-shortened, five-team Benton Invite at Tara Hills Golf Course.

Columbus' Molly Fereday shot a nine-hole score of 39 to claim medalist honors by 10 strokes over Vinton-Shellsburg's Abbye Hendryx. Madison Funk of Columbus added an eighth-place score of 56.

The Sailors finished with a team score of 217, while Vinton-Shellsburg recorded a 220 and Independence finished third at 229.

Girls' tennis

At Brynes Park, Waterloo Columbus finished perfect in round robin competition Saturday during the annual Top Gun tournament. 

The Sailors' singles champions were Sasha Hyacinth, Chloe Butler, Bre Phillips, Avery Hogan, Alli Hagness and Sophia Fain. Doubles winners were Hyacinth and Butler, Phillips and Hogan and Hagness and Fain.

Columbus accumulated a total of 36 team points. Clinton was second with 24 and Decorah third with 21.

At Brynes Park, Cedar Rapids Prairie finished with a 9-0 win over Waterloo East. Nayeli Sabrian and Saniah Robinson won three games in the second set at No. 1 doubles to lead the Trojans.

At Waterloo West, Sarah Fizvic led the Wahawks with wins in six games as Waterloo West faced a tough test during a 9-0 loss to Cedar Rapids Kennedy.

Kennedy posted 6-0, 6-0 victories in the final three singles positions and No. 3 doubles.

Boys' soccer

At Hudson, Waterloo West put together a dominant performance at the Hudson Classic.

The Wahawks secured a 3-1 win over Decorah and defeated host Hudson, 5-0.

Patrick Togba led West with two goals against Decorah, while Jackison Dimanche also found the net. West was paced against Hudson with two goals from Armin Dedic. Dino Pilipovic, Relmin Cufurovic and Togba added goals for the Wahawks.

Friday

At Carlisle, Waterloo Columbus extended a 1-0 halftime lead with three goals in the second half to defeat Carlisle, 4-1. 

Summaries

Girls' golf

Benton Invite

TEAM SCORES - 1. Waterloo Columbus 217, 2. Vinton-Shellsburg 220, 3. Independence 229, 4. Benton Community 234, 5. Solon 237.

MEDALIST - Molly Fereday (Columbus) 39.

COLUMBUS - Fereday 39, Madison Funk 56, Claire Schaefer 59, Ali Vesely 63.

Girls' tennis

Top Gun Tournament

TEAM STANDINGS - 1. Columbus 36, 2. Clinton 24, 3. Decorah 21, 4. Ottumwa 9.

C.R. KENNEDY 9, WATERLOO WEST 0

Singles

Natalie Burlow (CRK) def. Kathleen Hepworth, 6-2, 6-2, Grace Niemuth (CRK) def. Ava Shepard, 6-2, 6-1, Sandhya Papini (CRK) def. Sarah Rizvic, 6-3, 6-3, Jordyn Coray (CRK) def. Edina Tahirovic, 6-0, 6-0, Kendall Edgerly def. Zonish Tahir, 6-0, 6-0, Morgan White (CRK) def. Lily Duncan, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles

Burlow/Niemuth (CRK) def. Hepworth/Shepard, 6-1, 6-2, Papini/Coray (CRK) def. Rizvic/Duncan, 6-0, 6-3, Edgerly/White def. Tahir/Tahirovic, 6-0, 6-0.

CEDAR RAPIDS PRAIRIE 9, WATERLOO EAST 0

Singles 

Ayva Bohr def. Nayeli Sabrian, 6-0, 6-1, Grace Hobson def. Lamya Pratchett, 6-0, 6-0, Emma Heggen def. Ami Roquet, 6-0, 6-0, Amanda Grimm def. Saniah Robinson, 6-0, 6-1, Lydia Welch def. Aurora White, 6-0, 6-1, Taryn Hosek def. Naima McClendon, 6-0, 6-0. 

Doubles 

Bohr/Heggen def. Sabrian/Robinson, 6-0, 6-3, Hobson/Maura Levi def. Roquet/White, 6-0, 6-0, Welch/Hosek def. Pratchett/McClendon 6-0, 6-0.

