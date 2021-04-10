Prep roundup: Columbus golf, tennis win tournaments; West soccer wins Hudson Classic

VAN HORNE - The Waterloo Columbus girls' golf team edged Vinton-Shellsburg by three strokes for a championship Saturday in the weather-shortened, five-team Benton Invite at Tara Hills Golf Course.

Columbus' Molly Fereday shot a nine-hole score of 39 to claim medalist honors by 10 strokes over Vinton-Shellsburg's Abbye Hendryx. Madison Funk of Columbus added an eighth-place score of 56.

The Sailors finished with a team score of 217, while Vinton-Shellsburg recorded a 220 and Independence finished third at 229.

Girls' tennis

At Brynes Park, Waterloo Columbus finished perfect in round robin competition Saturday during the annual Top Gun tournament.

The Sailors' singles champions were Sasha Hyacinth, Chloe Butler, Bre Phillips, Avery Hogan, Alli Hagness and Sophia Fain. Doubles winners were Hyacinth and Butler, Phillips and Hogan and Hagness and Fain.

Columbus accumulated a total of 36 team points. Clinton was second with 24 and Decorah third with 21.

At Brynes Park, Cedar Rapids Prairie finished with a 9-0 win over Waterloo East. Nayeli Sabrian and Saniah Robinson won three games in the second set at No. 1 doubles to lead the Trojans.