Prep girls' golf: Chase Donald ties for medalist honors as Wahawks finish second
PREP GIRLS' GOLF

Prep girls' golf: Chase Donald ties for medalist honors as Wahawks finish second

  Updated
prep-logo-waterloo west.jpg

DUBUQUE -- Waterloo West finished runner-up on Tuesday during a golf quadrangular at Bunker Hill.

Chase Donald led the Wahawks as she tied for medalist honors with a score of 45. Maddie Dolan of Waterloo West finished one shot back at 46.

Dubuque Wahlert won the team title with a score of 196. Waterloo West finished with 204 strokes to defeat Iowa City West (211) and Cedar Rapids Xavier (217).

Wahlert Quadrangular

TEAM STANDINGS - 1. Dubuque Wahlert 196, 2. Waterloo West 204, 3. Iowa City West 211, 4. Cedar Rapids Xavier 217.

Co-Medalist - Chase Doland (Waterloo West) 45, Anna Kalb (Dubuque Wahlert) 45.

Runners-up - Maddie Dolan (Waterloo West) 46, Kaitlin Hotchkiss (CRX) 46, Rylee Goodfellow (ICW) 46.

WEST - Donald 45, Dolan 46, Evan Miehe 55, Kate Bazan 58.

