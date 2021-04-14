Prep girls' golf: Chase Donald ties for medalist honors as Wahawks finish second

DUBUQUE -- Waterloo West finished runner-up on Tuesday during a golf quadrangular at Bunker Hill.

Chase Donald led the Wahawks as she tied for medalist honors with a score of 45. Maddie Dolan of Waterloo West finished one shot back at 46.

Dubuque Wahlert won the team title with a score of 196. Waterloo West finished with 204 strokes to defeat Iowa City West (211) and Cedar Rapids Xavier (217).

