CEDAR FALLS -- Cedar Falls had four golfers shoot 43 or better as the Tigers stretched their lead Wednesday at Pheasant Ridge Golf Course in the second round of the Metro Meet girls' golf series.
Megan Sawyer and Tegan Schultz carded 40s for Cedar Falls while Amara Lytle was one stroke back at 41 and Grace Considine finished at 43.
The Tigers posted a team score of 164 on the day with Columbus second at 190. Through two rounds, Cedar Falls owns a commanding 73-shot lead over the Sailors.
Molly Fereday's 46 paced Columbus Wednesday. East's Ashley Snapp shot a 45, and West was led by Maddie Dolan's 48.
The third round of the four-round series is scheduled for May 2 at Gates Park.
