WATERLOO — Cedar Falls raced out to a big lead Wednesday as the Metro Meet girls’ golf series began at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course in Waterloo.
The Tigers posted a team score of 160 and lead second-place Waterloo West by 46 strokes with three rounds remaining.
Megan Sawyer claimed medalist honors for Cedar Falls Wednesday with a 37. Amara Lytle was second at 38, Riley Martin third with a 41 and Grace Considine shared fourth place with West’s Maddie Dolan at 44.
The series continues April 24 at Pheasant Ridge in Cedar Falls.
Metro Meet
First round
At Irv Warren
Team standings — 1. Cedar Falls 160, 2. Waterloo West 206, 3. Waterloo Columbus 207, 4. Waterloo East 210.
Individual leaders — 1. Megan Sawyer (CF) 37, 2. Amara Lytle (CF) 38, 3. Riley Martin (CF) 41, 4. (tie) Maddie Dolan (West), Grace Considine (CF) 44, 5. Tegan Schultz (CF) 45.
Cedar Falls — Sawyer 37, Lytle 38, Martin 44, Considine 44, Schultz 45, Marley Richter 47, Marika Yang 50, Alex Urbanek 55.
West — Maddie Dolan 44, Chase Doland 52, Kate Bazan 54, Hayleigh Zikuda 56, Evan Miehe 58, Emma Shader 64, Daniela Cagic 65, Vivian Slack 69.
Columbus — Molly Fereday 48, Caitlin Heine 49, Sophia Hanson 50, Bella Lorenz 60, Emma Timmer 63, Jenna Ward 69.
East — Ashley Snapp 47, Katie Koester 52, Alyssa Fankhauser 54, Kelly Van Wey 57, Emily Roquet 61, Teylor Rugger 67.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.