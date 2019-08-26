MASON CITY -- Waterloo West put together a solid day on the way to the team title Monday at Mason City High's Mark Mann Invitational boys' golf tournament at Mason City Country Club.
Senior Brady Buckley paced the Wahawks with a round of 77, one shot better than teammate Mitch Fordyce. Korbin Drape posted an 87 and Lucas Fordyce shot a 90.
West finished at 332 for a 10-stroke advantage over Mason City. Fort Dodge was third and Waterloo East, which had just two golfers, was fourth.
"I'm excited to see where we can go from here," said West coach Josh Barta. "Our team is full of hard workers and potential. We'll just keep working and see where their hard work will take us."
