DUBUQUE -- Cedar Falls wrapped up the Mississippi Valley Conference boys' golf divisional championship and picked up several individual honors Friday at Bunker Hill Golf Course.

The Tigers tied with Western Dubuque Friday, but won on a tiebreaker. Over the three events that decide the championship, the Tigers finished 30 strokes ahead of Cedar Rapids Washington.

Individually, Jack Moody shot a 71 and surged to a four-stroke victory for the series with a score of 216. Max Tjoa shot a 74 Friday and finished fifth in the overall standings (225) with Luke Meyer sixth (226) and Owen Sawyer eighth (230).

Moody was named Mississippi Division Athlete of the Year while Tigers head coach Kenton Engels was named Coach of the Year for the third straight season. Moody, Tjoa and Meyer earned first-team all-division honors with Sawner and Kevin Yang on the second team.

