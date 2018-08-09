Subscribe for 33¢ / day

CEDAR FALLS -- Host Cedar Falls posted a decisive victory at the Missississippi Valley Conference boys' golf supermeet Thursday at Pheasant Ridge Gofl Course.

Four Tigers shot 74 or better and Cedar Falls finished at 295 for a 23-stroke win over Linn-Mar in the first event for the revamped MVC, which has added Iowa City Liberty and Western Dubuque this season.

Jack Moody carded a 73 to lead Cedar Falls while Ben Bermel, Trevor Heinen and Kevin Yang were all just one stroke behind at 74. Linn-Mar's Dillon Burr was the medalist with a round of 71 while Cedar Rapids Washington's Connor Neighbors was the runner-up at 72.

Waterloo West finished 12th, led by Kobe Smith's 85, and Waterloo East was 16th.

