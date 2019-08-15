CEDAR RAPIDS -- Cedar Falls got its boys' golf season off to a sizzling start Thursday by winning the Mississippi Valley Conference Supermeet for the second consecutive season.
The Tigers, who replaced three key seniors from their top five, posted a team score of 300 at St. Andrews Golf Club for a five-shot advantage over Cedar Rapids Washington. Linn-Mar was third at 309.
Four Cedar Falls golfers finished among the top 10 in the 16-team tournament. Jack Moody shot a 72 to tie for third, Owen Sawyer was fifth at 75, Max Tjoa tied for sixth at 76 and Luke Meyer tied for 10th with a round of 77.
You have free articles remaining.
The individual medalist was Linn-Mar's Dillon Burr with a 70.
Waterloo West finished 11th in the team standings at 349. The Wahawks were led by Max Paxton, Korbin Drape and Mitch Fordyce, who all carded 87s.
Waterloo East had just one golfer and did not register a team score.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.