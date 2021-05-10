Metro roundup: Columbus' Molly Fereday wins NICL East golf meet

SUMNER — Waterloo Columbus’ Molly Fereday secured medalist honors with by eight strokes over the field Monday in the NICL East meet at Sumner’s Meadowbrook Country Club.
Dike-New Hartford, led by Jillian Beuter’s runner-up finish, finished atop the team standings with a score of 397. Sumner-Fredericksburg was second at 406, followed by Denver (407) and Columbus (410).
In boys’ NICL East golf meet at Fox Ridge, Aplington-Parkersburg’s Will Steege secured medalist honors with a score of 75.
Hudson edged Union by six strokes for the team title with a 324.
Valley DivisionalDubuque Hempstead is the 27-hole leader at the Valley Divisional girls’ golf meet through competition on Monday at Twin Pines in Cedar Rapids.
Hempstead’s Morgan Hawkins carded an 18-hole score of 71 on Monday and moved into first place individually with a 123 total.
Waterloo West’s Maddie Dolan and Chase Doland recorded scores of 85 and 86, respectively, on Monday. They sit sixth and seventh overall.
The Wahawks are tied with Dubuque Senior for fourth place in the team standings at 588. Cedar Rapids Kennedy is third with a 27-hole score of 584.
The final meet of the three-meet series is slated to take place in Waterloo next week.
Mississippi DivisionalAt Dubuque’s Bunker Hill, Iowa City Liberty moved to the top of the Mississippi Divisional girls’ golf standings with the low 18-hole score of 332 good for a 27-hole total of 511 after two days of competition.
Cedar Falls recorded a score of 350 and sits third in the overall standings, six strokes back of Western Dubuque. Cedar Falls’ Amara Lytle finished runner-up on the day with a score of 76.
TennisWaterloo Columbus closed regular season play with a 9-0 win over a short-handed Grundy Center team in a dual that included four contested matches.
The Sailors won all 40 games that were played. Simon Larsen secured a 10-0 victory at No. 1 singles and Patrick Underwood won in the No. 2 position. Jon Dobson and Joseph Haag along with Alex Feldmann and Alex Buser won their doubles matches by 10-0 margins.
Columbus will return to action on Wednesday during the district tournament in Waverly.
Boys’ soccerCedar Falls dominated Cedar Rapids Washington, 5-2, at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex.
Truman Unruh led the Tigers with two goals and one assist. Carter Svoboda and Ian O’Laughlin also scored for a Cedar Falls team that improved to 15-3.
Summaries
Golf
Valley Divisional
at Twin Pines, Cedar Rapids
TEAM STANDINGS (Monday only)—1. Dubuque Hempstead 357, 2. Iowa City West 368, 3. Waterloo West 378, 4. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 385, 5. Dubuque Senior 391, 6. Cedar Rapids Xavier 416, 7. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 426.
MEDALIST—Morgan Hawkins (Hempstead) 71.
WEST—Maddie Dolan 85, Chase Doland 86, Evan Miehe 100, Grayson Nielson 107.
Mississippi Divisional
at Bunker Hill, Dubuque
TEAM STANDINGS (Monday only)—1. Iowa City Liberty 332, 2. Western Dubuque 344, 3. Cedar Falls 350, 4. Cedar Rapids Washington 357, 5. Linn-Mar 364, 6. Cedar Rapids Prairie 372, 7. Dubuque Wahlert 377, 8. Iowa City High 386.
MEDALIST—Bella Petersen (Liberty) 67.
NICL East Girls
TEAM STANDINGS—1. Dike-New Hartford 397, 2. Sumner-Fredericksburg 406, 3. Denver 407, 4. Waterloo Columbus 410, 5. Jesup 424, 6. Hudson 451, 7. Wapsie Valley 474, 8. Union 486.
MEDALIST—Molly Fereday (Columbus) 39
NICL East Boys
TEAM STANDINGS—1. Hudson 324, 2. Union 330, 3. Aplington-Parkersburg 332, 4. Dike-New Hartford 344, 5. Denver 346, 6. Columbus 348, 7. Jesup 364, 8. Wapsie Valley 369, 9. Sumner-Fredericksburg 436.
MEDALIST—Will Steege (AP) 75.
Tennis
COLUMBUS 9, GRUNDY CENTER 0
Singles
Simon Larsen (CHS) def. Jeff Harris, 10-0. Patrick Underwood (CHS) def. Julian Lamp, 10-0.
Doubles
Jon Dobson/Joseph Haag (CHS) def. Harris/Lamp, 10-0. Alex Feldmann/Alex Buser (CHS) def. Harris/Lamp, 10-0.