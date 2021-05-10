Metro roundup: Columbus' Molly Fereday wins NICL East golf meet

SUMNER — Waterloo Columbus’ Molly Fereday secured medalist honors with by eight strokes over the field Monday in the NICL East meet at Sumner’s Meadowbrook Country Club.

Dike-New Hartford, led by Jillian Beuter’s runner-up finish, finished atop the team standings with a score of 397. Sumner-Fredericksburg was second at 406, followed by Denver (407) and Columbus (410).

In boys’ NICL East golf meet at Fox Ridge, Aplington-Parkersburg’s Will Steege secured medalist honors with a score of 75.

Hudson edged Union by six strokes for the team title with a 324.

Valley DivisionalDubuque Hempstead is the 27-hole leader at the Valley Divisional girls’ golf meet through competition on Monday at Twin Pines in Cedar Rapids.

Hempstead’s Morgan Hawkins carded an 18-hole score of 71 on Monday and moved into first place individually with a 123 total.

Waterloo West’s Maddie Dolan and Chase Doland recorded scores of 85 and 86, respectively, on Monday. They sit sixth and seventh overall.

The Wahawks are tied with Dubuque Senior for fourth place in the team standings at 588. Cedar Rapids Kennedy is third with a 27-hole score of 584.