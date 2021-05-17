Metro roundup: Columbus' Fereday wins regional; West, Cedar Falls place third in divisional golf

CLERMONT — Waterloo Columbus junior Molly Fereday advanced in the golf postseason after earning the medalist honor with an 11-stroke margin of victory during Monday’s opening round of regional play at Pleasant Valley Sports Club.

Fereday finished with a score of 83 on the challenging golf course. Waukon’s Margaret Wacker placed second with a 94.

Waukon captured the team title with a 386 total. Jesup and Waterloo Columbus tied for second at 413, and Jesup advanced as the final qualifying team into the second regional round due to a lower fifth individual score. Alexis Harris led the J-Hawks with a 99.

Valley DivisionalWaterloo West jumped ahead of Cedar Rapids Kennedy and moved into third place after the final round in the Valley Divisional on Monday at Irv Warren Golf Course.

The Wahawks finished with a 45-hole, three-round total of 976. Dubuque Hempstead won the meet with a 914 and Iowa City West was second with a 931.

West was paced Monday by Maddie Dolan’s score of 86 and finished fifth individually with a 45-hole total of 219. Her Wahawk teammate Chase Doland added a 93 for a seventh-place finish at 228.