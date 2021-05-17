Metro roundup: Columbus' Fereday wins regional; West, Cedar Falls place third in divisional golf

CLERMONT — Waterloo Columbus junior Molly Fereday advanced in the golf postseason after earning the medalist honor with an 11-stroke margin of victory during Monday’s opening round of regional play at Pleasant Valley Sports Club.
Fereday finished with a score of 83 on the challenging golf course. Waukon’s Margaret Wacker placed second with a 94.
Waukon captured the team title with a 386 total. Jesup and Waterloo Columbus tied for second at 413, and Jesup advanced as the final qualifying team into the second regional round due to a lower fifth individual score. Alexis Harris led the J-Hawks with a 99.
Valley DivisionalWaterloo West jumped ahead of Cedar Rapids Kennedy and moved into third place after the final round in the Valley Divisional on Monday at Irv Warren Golf Course.
The Wahawks finished with a 45-hole, three-round total of 976. Dubuque Hempstead won the meet with a 914 and Iowa City West was second with a 931.
West was paced Monday by Maddie Dolan’s score of 86 and finished fifth individually with a 45-hole total of 219. Her Wahawk teammate Chase Doland added a 93 for a seventh-place finish at 228.
Dubuque Hempstead’s Morgan Hawkins held on to her lead and won with a total score of 195. Cedar Rapids Xavier’s Kaitlin Hotchkiss recorded the Monday low of 80 and finished with a team score of 212.
Mississippi DivisionalAmara Lytle led Cedar Falls with a score of 69 at Airport National in Cedar Rapids as play concluded in the multi-round Mississippi Divisional.
The Tigers recorded the third-best team total of 316 on Monday and finished third overall with a score of 845. Western Dubuque captured the championship with an overall score of 814. Iowa City Liberty was second at 831.
NICL girls’ tennisWaterloo Columbus placed first and Union Community was a strong second in the North Iowa Cedar League girls’ tennis meet at Byrnes Park.
Columbus won titles in eight of the nine divisions. Union was second in five divisions and secured a championship at No. 6 singles during this tournament that utilized a round-robin format.
The Sailors accumulated 53 team points. Union tallied 42 and Aplington-Parkersburg finished with 34.
Boys’ soccer
Waterloo Columbus closed its regular season on Monday with a convincing 3-0 boys’ soccer win over Postville. The Sailors will open postseason play 6:30 p.m. Thursday against Belmond-Klemme at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex.
Summaries
Golf
Class 2A, Regional 1
TEAM STANDINGS—1. Waukon 386, T2. Jesup 413, T2. Columbus 413, 4. Sumner-Fredericksburg 421, T5. North Fayette Valley 469, T5. Union 469, 7. 496.
MEDALIST—Molly Fereday (Columbus) 83. Runner-up—Margaret Wacker (Waukon) 94.
COLUMBUS—Fereday 83, Kennedy Guelner 108, Maddie Funk 109, Ali Vesely 113.
Valley Divisional
Final (45 holes)
TEAM STANDINGS—1. Dubuque Hempstead 914, 2. Iowa City West 931, 3. Waterloo West 976, 4. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 985, 5. Dubuque Senior 1,005, 6. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 1,046, 7. Cedar Rapids Xavier 1,048.
MEDALIST—1. Morgan Hawkins 195 (81).
WEST—Maddie Dolan 219 (86), Chase Doland 228 (93), Evan Miehe 254 (105), Grayson Nielsen 275 (104).
EAST—Aalivia Wright 368 (149).
Mississippi Divisional
Final (45 holes)
TEAM STANDINGS—1. Western Dubuque 814, 2. Iowa City Liberty 831, 3. Cedar Falls 845, 4. Cedar Rapids Washington 852, 5. Linn-Mar 868, 6. Dubuque Wahlert 883, 7. Cedar Rapids Prairie 893, 8. Iowa City High 953.
CEDAR FALLS (Only Monday’s round was provided): Amara Lytle 69, Marley Richter 75, Taylor Urbanek 83, Haley Jacobs 89.
NICL girls’ tennis
TEAM STANDINGS—1. Columbus 53, 2. Union 42, 3. Aplington-Parkersburg 34, 4. Dike-New Hartford 23, 5. South Hardin 19, 6. Grundy Center 18.
Top two finishers
Singles
ONE—1. Sasha Hyacinth (Columbus), 2. Alexa Weber (Union)
TWO—1. Chloe Butler (Columbus), 2. Belle Weber (Union)
THREE—1. Bre Phillips (Columbus), 2. Kaitlin Cuvelier (AP)
FOUR—1. Avery Hogan (Columbus), 2. Maddie Krausman (AP)
FIVE—1. Alli Hagness (Columbus), 2. Mady Rathe (Union)
SIX—1. Sophie Winkelpleck (Union), 2. Sophia Fain (Columbus)
Doubles
ONE—1. Hyacinth/Butler (Columbus), 2. Jaidyn Teske/Emma Spieker (South Hardin)
TWO—1. Hogan/Hagness (Columbus), 2. Ellie Behrens/Winkelpleck (Union)
THREE—1. Fain/Phillips (Columbus), Rathe/Laura Rempe (Union)