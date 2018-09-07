CEDAR RAPIDS — Ben Bermel shot an even-par 36 to lead Cedar Falls to victory in a Mississippi Valley Conference boys’ golf quadrangular at Gardner Golf Course Thursday.
Bermel’s round included an eagle and a birdie and was one shot better than the 37 posted by Cedar Rapids Washington’s Connor Neighbors.
Cedar Falls had a team score of 154, which was seven shots better than Washington. Joe Dean added a 38 for the Tigers, while Trevor Heinen, Ethan Le and Luke Meyer all shot 40s.
LINN-MAR WINS: Linn-Mar had four golfers shoot 40 or better as the Lions won a Mississippi Valley Conference quadrangular at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course in Waterloo Thursday.
Linn-Mar finished with a 156 team score. Host Waterloo West shot 173, paced by Kobe Smith’s 42.
Volleyball
COLLINS-MAXWELL 3, WATERLOO CHRISTIAN 0: Collins-Maxwell posted its second sweep in as many outings this season.
Set scores were 25-13, 25-14, 25-8. Gracie Cheville led the way with five kills and Jillian Holst had five of the Spartans’ 15 service aces.
CLARKSVILLE 3, VALLEY LUTHERAN 0: Brandi Garretson hit .333 and delivered a team-high seven kills in Clarksville’s 25-13, 25-10, 25-13 win.
Kylie Smith converted all five of her attacks and Clarksville (2-1) hit .321 as a team.
Summaries
Boys’ golf
At Waterloo
Irv Warren
TEAM STANDINGS — 1. Linn-Mar 156, 2. Dubuque Senior 163, 3. Iowa City High 166, 4. Waterloo West 173.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS — 1. Dillon Burr (LM) 37, 2. (tie) Luke Edwards (ICH), Jack Vandermillen (DS) 38, 4. Drew Muilenburg (LM) 39, 5. (tie) Timmy Casey (DS), Seth Lukefahr (LM), Carter Vieth (LM) 40.
WATERLOO WEST — Kobe Smith 42, Mitch Fordyce 43, Tyler Jolley 44, Brady Buckley 44, JP Richmond 50, Jaxon Schmidt 53.
At Cedar Rapids
Gardner Golf Course
TEAM STANDINGS — 1. Cedar Falls 154, 2. Cedar Rapids Washington 161, 3. Western Dubuque 182, 4. Iowa City West 194.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS — 1. Ben Bermel (CF) 36, 2. Connor Neighbors (CRW) 37, 3. Joe Dean (CF) 38, 4. (tie) Whit Haefner (CRW), Trevor Heinen (CF), Ethan Le (CF), Luke Meyer (CF) 40.
CEDAR FALLS — Bermel 36, Dean 38, Heinen 40, Le 40, Meyer 40, Jack Moody 42, Kevin Yang 42.
