CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls put together a nearly unbeatable performance Thursday as the Tigers dominated a Mississippi Valley Conference boys’ golf quadrangular at Pheasant Ridge Golf Course.
Ben Bermel carded a three-under-par 33 for a Cedar Falls team that had six golfers shoot 41 or better, including five in the 30s. Trevor Heinen posted a 37, Jack Moody and Joe Dean finished at 38 andd Ethan Le fired a 39.
The Tigers’ team score of 146 was 13 strokes better than runner-up Cedar Rapids Xavier.
Volleyball
COLUMBUS SECOND: Solon took the field by surprise Thursday at Marshalltown’s Apgar Invitational.
The Spartans won all three of their matches, including a 17-21, 21-17, 16-14 win over Class 3A’s sixth-ranked Waterloo Columbus and a 21-15, 24-22 victory over Class 4A’s No. 5 Waverly-Shell Rock.
Columbus defeated the Go-Hawks 15-21, 27-25, 15-11 and topped Marshalltown 21-10, 21-17.
CENTRAL CITY 3, WATERLOO CHRISTIAN 0: Central City won its first match in five tries by holding off Waterloo Christian 25-16, 25-11, 25-8 Thursday night.
Girls’ swimming
DECORAH 142, WATERLOO 41: Decorah won all but two events as the Vikings defeated Waterloo in a girls’ swim meet Thursday.
Waterloo got a pair of wins from Carley Caughron. She took the 50 freestyle in 25.56 seconds and the 100 backstroke in 1:05.16. The Trohawks’ 400 freestyle relay of Kate Miller, Lily Lederman, Caughron and Kayelee Harrison finished second.
Summaries
Boys’ golf
At Pheasant Ridge
TEAM STANDINGS — 1. Cedar Falls 146, 2. Cedar Rapids Xavier 159, 3. Cedar Rapids Prairie 166, 4. Dubuque Senior 173.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS — 1. Ben Bermel (CF) 33, 2. Trevor Heinen (CF) 37, 3. (tie) Jack Moody (CF), Joe Dean (CF), Nick Recker (CRX) 38.
CEDAR FALLS (146) — Bermel 33, Heinen 38, Moody 38, Dean 38, Ethan Le 39, Kevin Yang 41, Brady Schlotfeldt 46.
Girls’ swimming
DECORAH 142, WATERLOO 41
200 medley relay — 1. Decorah (Voyna, Bachelder, Guzman, Folkedahl) 2:01.51. 2. Decorah 2:09.85.
200 freestyle — 1. Rhodes (Dec) 2:13.41, 2. Lundtvedt (Dec) 2:20.50.
200 individual medley — 1. Bahr (Dec) 2:24.90, 2. Smedsrud (Dec) 2:34.72.
50 freestyle — 1. Caughron (Wat) 25.56, 2. Folkedahl (Dec) 27.35.
1-meter diving — 1. Ling (Dec) 184.70, 2. Hine (Dec) 160.95.
100 butterfly — 1. Rhodes (Dec) 1:08.30, 2. Guzman (Dec) 1:11.71.
100 freestyle — 1. Bachelder (Dec) 54.63, 2. Voyna (Dec) 1:02.03.
500 freestyle — 1. Folkedahl (Dec) 6:12.52, 2. Looney (Dec) 6:33.15.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Decorah (Bruening, Rhodes, Guzman, Lundtvedt) 1:56.20, 2. Decorah 2:01.17.
100 backstroke — 1. Caughron (Wat) 1:05.16, 2. Looney (Dec) 1:19.49.
100 breaststroke — 1. Bachelder (Dec) 1:09.17, 2. Smedsrud (Dec) 1:18.34.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Decorah (Berns, Folkedahl, Voyna, Bachelder) 4:03.04, 2. Waterloo (Miller, Lederman, Caughron, Harrison) 4:18.51.
