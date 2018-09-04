CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls boys’ golf team prevailed on a rainy and wet Tuesday to secure a metro championship on their home course at Pheasant Ridge.
Led by Ben Bermel’s medalist score of 70, the Tigers defeated Waterloo West, 295 to 331, for the team title. Waterloo East was unable to record a team score with just two golfers competing.
Cedar Falls’ Jack Moody (75), Kevin Yang (75), Ethan Le (75), Trevor Heinen (76) and Joe Dean (78) swept first team all-metro honors. The second team consisted of Waterloo West’s Mitch Fordyce (81), Tyler Jolley (83), Brady Buckley (83), Kobe Smith (84), Max Paxton (96) and Lucas Fordyce (98).
Swimming
DUBUQUE WAHLERT 129, WATERLOO 51: Taylor Hogan accumulated a score of 271.15 to win the diving competition, while Carley Caughron was a double-event winner to lead Waterloo during Tuesday dual at Central Middle School. Caughron swam to first in the 200 IM, 2:17.45, and 100 butterfly, 1:00.74.
Abbie Montag won the backstroke and was on two championship relays to lead Wahlert to victory.
CEDAR FALLS 104, CEDAR RAPIDS KENNEDY 82: Cedar Falls led from start to finish during a competitive Mississippi Valley Conference dual at Holmes Junior High.
Volleyball
Class 5A’s top-ranked Cedar Falls swept Mississippi Valley Conference newcomer Western Dubuque, 25-9, 25-9, 25-13.
Akacia Brown led the Tigers with 14 kills, and Alayna Yates finished with 11 kills on .733 hitting. Emerson Green tallied 59 assists within the CF offense.
Results
Boys’ golf
Metro meet
at Pheasant Ridge
CEDAR FALLS (295) — Ben Bermel 70, Jack Moody 75, Kevin Yang 75, Ethan Le 75, Trevor Heinen 76, Joe Dean 78.
WATERLOO WEST (331) — Mitch Fordyce 81, Tyler Jolley 83, Brady Buckley 83, Kobe Smith 84, Max Paxton 96, Lucas Fordyce 98.
WATERLOO EAST — Dylan Andreassen 112, Brennan Davis 137.
Girls’ swimming
DUBUQUE WAHLERT 129, WATERLOO 51
200 medley relay — 1. Wahlert (Victoria Michel, Alaina Schmidt, Abbie Montag, Natalia Verastegui) 1:56.23, 2. Wahlert (Anna Kalb, Jamie Schmid, Natalie Kelzer, Shantelle Graff) 2:06.72.
200 freestyle — 1. Abby Wuebker (Wahlert) 2:14.54, 2. Kalb (Wahlert) 2:16.26.
200 individual medley — 1. Carley Caughron (Wat) 2:17.45, 2. Montag (Wahlert) 2:27.39.
50 freestyle — 1. Michel (Wahlert) 26.13, 2. Graff (Wahlert) 28.4.
Diving — 1. Taylor Hogan (Wat) 271.15, 2. Maria Kircher (Wahlert) 204.3.
100 butterfly — 1. Caughron (Wat) 1:00.74, 2. Zoe Heiar (Wahlert) 1:01.94.
100 freestyle — 1. Schmidt (Wahlert) 59.95, 2. Wuebker (Wahlert) 1:01.82.
500 freesytle — 1. Verastegui (Wahlert) 5:36.67, 2. Schmid (Wahlert) 5:57.32.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Wahlert (Wuebker, Christine Kalb, Hannah Schiesl, Anna Kalb) 1:51.93, 2. Waterloo (Caughron, Lily Lederman, Sophia Dehl, Kayelee Harrison) 1:53.2.
100 backstroke — 1. Montag (Wahlert) 1:10.35, 2. Schmidt (Wahlert) 1:12.5.
100 breaststroke — 1. Michel (Wahlert) 1:13.97, 2. Schmid (Wahlert) 1:21.07.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Wahlert (Zoe Heiar, Montag, C. Kalb, A. Kalb) 4:04.67, 2. Wahlert (Graff, Wuebker, Yaklich, Schmid) 4:15.86.
