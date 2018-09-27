Subscribe for 33¢ / day

WATERLOO -- Ben Bermel put together an outstanding round of 33 to lead Cedar Falls to the team title Thursday at a Mississippi Valley Conference boys' golf quadrangular at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course.

Jack Moody added a 35, Joe Dean a 36 and Luke Meyer a 38 for the Tigers, whose 142 total was 13 shots better than Cedar Rapids Kennedy.

Waterloo West finished at 166, led by Max Paxton with a 40 and Kobe Smith with a 41. Dylan Andreassen and Jacob Drahos shot 44s to lead Waterloo East, which didn't have enough golfers to post a team score.

Volleyball

MESKWAKI 3, WATERLOO CHRISTIAN 0: Meskwaki Settlement School celebrated its senior night with a decisive Iowa Star Conference win over Waterloo Christian Thursday.

Set scores were 25-14, 25-16, 25-6. Tori Lasley had 13 kills and Danielle Seymour had six service aces for Meskwaki (6-16).

COLLINS-MAXWELL 3, VALLEY LUTHERAN 0: Collins-Maxwell lowered the boom on Valley Lutheran in Iowa Star action Thursday, 25-18, 25-9, 25-4.

Collins-Maxwell improved to 11-3 for the season.

