WATERLOO -- Ben Bermel put together an outstanding round of 33 to lead Cedar Falls to the team title Thursday at a Mississippi Valley Conference boys' golf quadrangular at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course.
Jack Moody added a 35, Joe Dean a 36 and Luke Meyer a 38 for the Tigers, whose 142 total was 13 shots better than Cedar Rapids Kennedy.
Waterloo West finished at 166, led by Max Paxton with a 40 and Kobe Smith with a 41. Dylan Andreassen and Jacob Drahos shot 44s to lead Waterloo East, which didn't have enough golfers to post a team score.
Volleyball
MESKWAKI 3, WATERLOO CHRISTIAN 0: Meskwaki Settlement School celebrated its senior night with a decisive Iowa Star Conference win over Waterloo Christian Thursday.
Set scores were 25-14, 25-16, 25-6. Tori Lasley had 13 kills and Danielle Seymour had six service aces for Meskwaki (6-16).
COLLINS-MAXWELL 3, VALLEY LUTHERAN 0: Collins-Maxwell lowered the boom on Valley Lutheran in Iowa Star action Thursday, 25-18, 25-9, 25-4.
Collins-Maxwell improved to 11-3 for the season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.